Cortez Masto calls for workforce development in response to economic downturn

Finally, Mr. Thomas Quaadman agreed that, “Upskilling the workforce we believe is an important priority coming out of this crisis. The composition of the workforce and the different jobs people are going to be involved in in the coming years is going to be different.”

At the outset of the hearing, Senator Cortez Masto addressed the ongoing protests against police brutality, including in Las Vegas. She noted, “Last night in Las Vegas, there were shootings that left one person dead and a police officer in critical condition. That is unacceptable, it is outrageous. And when I see the president of the United States doing a photo op with a Bible, without healing this country and calming people down, taking away the fear, addressing what we see in this country right now, which is people afraid from a health crisis to an economic crisis to a civil rights crisis—and this President doing nothing but acting like he’s on a red carpet holding a Bible? Let me suggest he open the Bible and learn from its teachings and how we treat one another with respect and we focus on what is necessary in this country right now.”