WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Steve Daines, R-Mont., have re-introduced bipartisan legislation to help deliver more federal resources to rural communities in areas with large amounts of federal land.

The U.S. government manages over 80% of the land in Nevada, and this limits rural localities’ ability to generate tax revenue, the senators explained. The More Opportunities for Rural Economies (MORE) grants package would address this disparity by helping communities access infrastructure and economic development grant funding.

“While Elko has received federal USDA and DOT grants before for broadband, regional airport improvements, and road expansions, the goal of the bill is to make it easier for Elko to access competitive grants like those available from the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” stated Cortez Masto’s office.

Companion legislation is being led in the U.S. House of Representatives by Chris Steward, R-Utah-02. Both bills are supported by the National and Nevada Associations of Counties.

“Nevada’s rural communities are surrounded by untaxable federally owned land, and I’m working across the aisle to make it easier for them to access grant funding to support their infrastructure and economic development,” said Cortez Masto. “I’m in the Senate to serve all of Nevada, and I’ll keep working to support the rural Nevada businesses and families who are so essential to our state.”

The MORE grants package would allow small rural counties where over 50% of the land is managed by the federal government to better access and secure grant funding. Roughly 75% of Elko County is under federal administration.

Qualified applicants would receive support through reduced local match requirements, increased technical assistance, and special consideration when applying for federal assistance.