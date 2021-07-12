Council eyes COVID resolutions

ELKO – Elko City Council on Tuesday will be considering writing a couple resolutions on COVID-19 issues, such as mask mandates, vaccine passports and mandatory vaccines, after considering recent stances taken by the Elko County School District and Lander County.

The agenda for the 4 p.m. meeting at city hall asks the council to provide staff direction on potential resolutions.

School trustees sent a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak sharing the concerns of the board, parents, educators, students, and the community, stating that “although we appreciate your efforts to keep all Nevadans safe during the Covid pandemic, we have serious reservations about what the future will bring.”

The trustees say that they learned during the past school year that children have “amazing immune systems,” and the board recognizes the importance of choice for parents and guardians when it comes to the welfare of their children.

“Indeed, this is a basic Constitutional right protected by the 14th Amendment,” the letter says, listing three concerns – potential extension of the mask mandate, the possibility of mandatory COVID-19 immunizations, and potential restrictions on participation in school activities based on immunization.