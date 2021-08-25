Council listens but takes no action on masks or vaccination solicitations

“Just say no and shut the door,” he said, later adding that he didn’t want to see the city in jeopardy of a lawsuit that would be costly.

The city’s newest councilman, Giovanni Puccinelli, said he agreed with Morris that he liked kids being able to come to the door, and he was against an ordinance that opposes all solicitation.

Stanton also said he could look at modifying the city’s trespass code regarding no-solicitation signs, but that issue was not part of the agenda, so he would have to look at that only if he got a nod from the council.

Lee Hoffman, a former city councilman, said he asked for the door-to-door proposal because he has been trying to get the council, county, and Elko County School Board to synchronize their efforts “because of concerns about where we are headed as a country.

“The privacy issue is really the biggest concern. It is in the interest of the city to protect citizens as best you can. It’s a matter of pushing back wherever we can,” Hoffman said.

Vern Hatch, who is in the alternative health business, said door-to-door visits to ask about whether someone is vaccinated is an intrusion of privacy and against HIPAA, and people should not have to be burdened by the question of what to do if someone comes to their door.