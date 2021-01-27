Council OKs rezoning for charter school

ELKO -- A zoning change for Elko Institute for Academic Achievement’s proposed construction of a school has won Elko City Council approval, after a do-pass recommendation from the Elko Planning Commission.

The charter school purchased 11.38 acres at the northeast corner of College Parkway and Ruby Vista Drive in March and needed the zoning to be changed from commercial transitional to public, quasi-public.

City Planner Cathy Laughlin told the council Jan. 27 that one of the rezoning conditions is that if a school is not under development in four years, the site reverts to its current commercial zone.

“We feel it is a good fit for the charter school,” she said.

Currently, the charter school is in a warehouse facility on Railroad Street, and the academy board has been looking at moving out of the location because it is not “meeting the needs of the students and parents at this time,” Lori Lynch, vice principal and teacher, told the planning commission earlier this month.

Plans call for a roughly 30,000-square-foot facility that would have the capacity for up to 400 students, up from the current 198 students, but “it will take a few years to reach 398 capacity,” she said.