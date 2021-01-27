Council OKs rezoning for charter school

ELKO -- A zoning change for Elko Institute for Academic Achievement’s proposed construction of a school has won Elko City Council approval, after a do-pass recommendation from the Elko Planning Commission.
The charter school purchased 11.38 acres at the northeast corner of College Parkway and Ruby Vista Drive in March and needed the zoning to be changed from commercial transitional to public, quasi-public.
City Planner Cathy Laughlin told the council Jan. 27 that one of the rezoning conditions is that if a school is not under development in four years, the site reverts to its current commercial zone.
“We feel it is a good fit for the charter school,” she said.
Currently, the charter school is in a warehouse facility on Railroad Street, and the academy board has been looking at moving out of the location because it is not “meeting the needs of the students and parents at this time,” Lori Lynch, vice principal and teacher, told the planning commission earlier this month.
Plans call for a roughly 30,000-square-foot facility that would have the capacity for up to 400 students, up from the current 198 students, but “it will take a few years to reach 398 capacity,” she said.
Lynch also said the school’s 10-year lease at 1031 Railroad St. expired in August, and the school expanded that lease for four more years, so “we will be in this building until 2024” while planning and building a new facility.
There was no public comment on the zoning change at the Elko City Council meeting, but Laughlin said the planning commission heard concerns from one person about traffic getting in and out of Ruby Vista Drive.
“The public works director (Dennis Strickland) doesn’t see that as a problem,” Laughlin said.
Homeowner Julie Byrnes told the planning board that she was worried about increased traffic with the charter school because traffic already is busy due to growth in the vicinity, including new schools and state offices, as well as proximity to Great Basin College.
She said she lives on Fairway Drive north of the AIAA property, and her housing area has only one way in and out by way of Ruby Vista Drive.