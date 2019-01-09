ELKO – In an effort to expedite swimming pool repairs, Elko City Council has authorized city staff to go out for bid, although the packet isn’t ready yet to advertise for contractors.
“We aren’t actually going out to bid today,” Recreation Director James Wiley said Jan. 9. “We’ve still got a couple of weeks of work to finish the drawings and packet, but I wanted to get ahead of the game to save time. As soon as they are ready, we will go to bid.”
After outlining the steps to get the pool ready to reopen, he said “the ultimate goal is to have the pool open the first week of June, if there are no bumps in the road.”
Those steps include 20 days of advertising once the project is out for bid, opening and reviewing bids, going back to the council for approval of a contractor, 30 days to complete contracts before a notice to proceed and then construction time, which Wiley estimated at 60 days.
Lostra Engineering’s estimated cost for the repairs is $343,000, which Wiley said includes prevailing wage figures. Should the actual cost be below $250,000, the prevailing wage requirement could be waived.
He said the $343,000 figure is “just an estimate, but usually our estimates are pretty good.”
Elko City Manager Curtis Calder told the council at the Jan. 8 meeting that Barrick Gold Corp.’s $83,500 donation toward the pool project is “an actual check in the mail” with no strings, and he also has applied to Newmont Mining Corp.’s community investment program for a donation.
“We will have adequate funds to get the project funded and back on track,” he said.
Calder said there is money in the contingency fund for the unexpected repairs, and the city is “open to donations.”
Wiley said in a phone interview Jan. 9 he hasn’t received any donations beyond Barrick’s, which the company offered without a request from the city, but he can be reached at 777-7266.
The new council and mayor, Reece Keener, voted unanimously to allow staff to go out to bid. Councilman Robert Schmidtlein was absent. New councilmen Chip Stone and Bill Hance joined Mandy Simons and Keener in the vote.
The city closed the municipal pool on Nov. 27 because of a failure in the northern wall of the facility, which has meant the Elko Swim Team went to Battle Mountain for practice. There are still some going to Battle Mountain, but the team also is practicing at the High Desert Inn’s pool in Elko, according to the hotel.
High Desert Inn also offers monthly memberships for locals to use the hotel pool.
