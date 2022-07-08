County approves new tax rates

ELKO – Many Elko County residents could see a slight reduction in their property tax bills after the Board of Commissioners approved new tax rates this week, following the expiration of the Pay-As-You-Go school tax levy on June 30.

Without the 75-cent pay-as-you-go funding but with the addition of about 50 cents in other taxes, unincorporated Elko County residents’ ad valorem rate dropped by about 23 cents from last year.

The 2022-2023 rate for unincorporated Elko residents dropped to a base of $2.57. Tax bills will still include 75 cents dedicated toward schools for operational budgets.

Carlin, Wells, Jackpot, Montello, Mountain City, West Wendover and Starr Valley saw decreases ranging 4 to 5 cents. Tax districts in Elko did not see a change from last year’s tax rate which meets the tax cap set by state law.

In March, Elko County Commissioners approved a motion to request 50 cents of the PAYG school capital projects funding that was voted out in the 2020 election from the Nevada Department of Taxation. The board set aside 44 cents for capital projects and six cents to the Wildland Fire Protection Program.

A few weeks earlier, the Elko City Council requested 20 cents of PAYG from the Department of Taxation, declaring their intent to increase the City’s real property tax by 20 cents effective July 1.

The revenue from the tax was specifically designated toward capital construction projects. City Manager Curtis Calder said the additional funds would help the city “get caught up” on road reconstruction projects with the ability to do them more frequently.

According to the Elko County Assessor’s office, Elko County has 45,290 parcels, of which 22,007 which will require annual adjustments according to current construction costs that are new and then depreciated according to age.

Net taxable value for Elko County was calculated at $4.382 billion.

State law requires property tax bills to be mailed out 30 days prior to the deadline for the first installment. Homeowners should begin to see bills appearing in their mailboxes no later than July 15.

First installments of real and personal property taxes are due Aug. 15.