County candidates face off in forum at 6 pm

ELKO — Two candidates for the Board of Elko County Commissioners will be featured in the first candidate forum at 6 p.m. today on Elko Daily's Facebook page.

The live broadcast from Wells is focused on the race to replace Commissioner Demar Dahl, who is termed out of office.

Wells rancher Wilde Brough, a Republican, and West Wendover City Councilman Ismael Guttierez, a Democrat, are vying for the seat. The winner will specifically represent eastern Elko County residents, but all registered voters in the county will determine the winner.

The Elko Area Chamber Government Affairs Committee and the Elko Daily Free Press are presenting four candidate forums this month, and each of them will be broadcast live on Facebook.

Matt McCarty of the Great Basin College Foundation will be the moderator, and the public is invited to submit questions for the candidates to answer.

On Thursday evening the featured race will be for Elko District Court. In Department One, incumbent Judge Nancy Porter is being challenged by Elko County Public Defender Kriston Hill. Vying for the newly created Department Three court are Elko Township Justice of the Peace Mason Simons and attorney John Muije.