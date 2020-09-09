County candidates face off in forum at 6 pm

ELKO — Two candidates for the Board of Elko County Commissioners will be featured in the first candidate forum at 6 p.m. today on Elko Daily's Facebook page.
The live broadcast from Wells is focused on the race to replace Commissioner Demar Dahl, who is termed out of office.
Wells rancher Wilde Brough, a Republican, and West Wendover City Councilman Ismael Guttierez, a Democrat, are vying for the seat. The winner will specifically represent eastern Elko County residents, but all registered voters in the county will determine the winner.
The Elko Area Chamber Government Affairs Committee and the Elko Daily Free Press are presenting four candidate forums this month, and each of them will be broadcast live on Facebook.
Matt McCarty of the Great Basin College Foundation will be the moderator, and the public is invited to submit questions for the candidates to answer.
On Thursday evening the featured race will be for Elko District Court. In Department One, incumbent Judge Nancy Porter is being challenged by Elko County Public Defender Kriston Hill. Vying for the newly created Department Three court are Elko Township Justice of the Peace Mason Simons and attorney John Muije.
The following week, four candidates for Elko City Council will appear Sept. 16. They are incumbent Mandy Simons, Elko City Planning Commissioner Gratton Miller, former Elko police chief and undersheriff Clair Morris, and registered nurse Rowena Smith. The top two vote-getters will be elected in November.
Finally, on Sept. 17, four candidates for two Elko County School Board seats will field questions on topics impacting parents and children throughout the county. In District Two, incumbent Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson is being challenged by businessman Robert Leonhardt. For the District 4 seat, incumbent Teresa Dastrup is being challenged by engineer and consultant Greg Brorby.
To participate in these local forums, everyone is invited to submit their questions to matthew.mccarty@gbcnv.edu. Questions must be received by Sept. 9 for county commission and district judge candidates, and Sept. 16 for city council and school board.
The Elko Area Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee will select the questions that will be asked at each forum. To watch their answers, log on to facebook.com/elkodaily from 6-7 pm on Sept. 9, 10, 16 and 17.
