County, city to get final vote tallies

ELKO – County commissioners have scheduled a meeting Monday to certify the vote count from the Nov. 3 General Election.

Commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. in the Nannini Administration Building.

The latest report posted Monday by the Elko County Clerk’s office said about 85% of the 24,952 ballots sent to voters had been received and tabulated in the hybrid election. The deadline to count all votes is Nov. 12.

Elko City Council has also scheduled a meeting at 4 p.m. Monday to approve the vote totals from the city election.

A total of 7,331 city votes had been counted as of Nov. 9, out of 9,168 total.

The election canvass is the only item on the city council’s agenda.

When county commissioners meet, they will also discuss and possibly approve a request from the Great Basin Child Advocacy Center to provide funds for maintenance and utility services.

Commissioners also may begin the process of recruiting a new public defender, after Kriston Hill was elected judge for Department 1 of Nevada’s Fourth Judicial District.

The board will also discuss an update on the status of remodeling projects and building acquisitions for office, some of which are in progress but have been on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

