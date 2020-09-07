County commission candidate Q&A

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Candidates for the Elko County Commissioners seat being vacated by Demar Dahl answer questions from the Elko Daily Free Press on the opinion page of today’s edition.

Dahl could not run again because of term limits. Filing to replace him are Wells rancher Wilde Brough, a Republican; and West Wendover city councilman Ismael Gutierrez, a Democrat.

The candidates answer four questions from the newspaper and will face additional questions Wednesday in a forum sponsored by the Elko Area Chamber and broadcast live on Elko Daily’s Facebook page. The forum, moderated by Matt McCarty, begins at 6 p.m.

An additional candidate Q&A on the race for district court judge will be published this week, followed by a candidate forum at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Next week’s questions and forums will feature candidates for Elko City Council and Elko County School Board.

