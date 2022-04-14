County commission candidates discuss economy, roads

Elko County voters have a choice this year between two candidates who bring different types of resumes to the table as they seek to serve their community as a member of the county board of commissioners.

Travis Gerber or Steve Grimes will be replacing District 4 County Commissioner Cliff Eklund, who will be term-limited out at the end of the year.

Gerber has lived in Spring Creek since he was 8 and his father, Grant Gerber, served on the county commission. As an attorney, Gerber’s studies have included history, economics, zoning, property law, contracts and water adjudication.

“I’ll be able to bring these skills to the county commission,” Gerber said at a candidate forum Tuesday night in Spring Creek.

His family has deep roots in the area.

“Our family ranched this valley, as my dad would say, ‘before there was any fences,’” Gerber said.

“My father always taught us that we should step up and serve our community.”

Grimes is a Ryndon resident who has lived in Elko County for 18 years and worked with several businesses during that time, while watching what has and hasn’t been accomplished by the county commission.

“It’s time for somebody who’s working to step in and be a part of what was constitutionally meant to happen,” Grimes said.

“I’m a common man here to serve for the common people, and that’s exactly why I decided to run this year.”

Gerber said a top priority for the county is enhancing the economy by supporting the major industries: mining and agriculture.

“If we do not defend our lands and our right to use them, there are groups that will shut down as much mining, as much exploration, as much ranching, as much development as they possibly can. That is their MO. So we have to defend that; we have to keep these lands open for multi-use and for development, and do it in a smart and environmentally sustainable way. I’m all for that.”

Gerber and Grimes agreed that the state needs to be prevented from trying to overtax the mining industry.

“We need to work with the Nevada Association of Counties, with the mining associations to educate the legislature that if you tax the golden goose, it’s not going to be golden anymore,” Gerber said. “You’ll actually make more tax revenue if you encourage that development rather than strangle it.”

“You shouldn’t be overtaxed just because you’ve earned more money,” Grimes said. “That’s your money, you worked for it, you don’t need to be overtaxed and have it taken from you by a special interest group who doesn’t have any clue as to what the mining community is all about.”

Grimes said one of his main priorities will be improving the roads.

“Driving across some of these roads … hurts you about as much as it hurts your vehicle,” he said.

“The roads need to be repaired, and we’ve got a lot of people out here with motor graders who I’m sure with just a little bit of assistance would love to help,” Grimes said. “Community involvement is one of the things I’d like to do. I’d like to see a lot of people get together, use their equipment, help each other out and make a road better.”

Gerber said fire prevention is an issue that is near and dear to his heart. He said his father’s Smoked Bear campaign inspired a policy reversal and the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are now doing more fire suppression through range and forest management.

“Lamoille Canyon, I don’t ever want to see that canyon burn again,” Gerber said. “It’s no wonder that it burned, because it was the only canyon that had the least amount of cows and sheep in that canyon because of the recreation, because of the policies of the Forest Service.”

Grimes said that when fires have whipped through rural areas he has been one of the people out there fighting the fire.

“As a commissioner I will get out there and fight that fire with them just the same as I always have,” he said.

When asked about how the county will help Spring Creek with issues such as the need for an alternate route out of the valley, Gerber said that although he believes in representing the entire county as a whole, Spring Creek is very important to him because that’s his home.

“Safety is number one,” he said. “There needs to be other access, and routes out of here, at least emergency plans. So I’ll definitely be interested in looking at that.”

Grimes said Spring Creek does not rank any higher for him than any other community in Elko County.

“We need to figure out how to equally make sure everybody is taken care of,” Grimes said. “We’ve got smaller communities out there who are struggling far worse than are Spring Creek or Elko. And we really need to start looking at everybody else, because we’re all part of the same county.”

Grimes said an important project for him going forward is the Radio Emergency Associated Communications Team (REACT) that he is currently involved in bringing together to improve communications between all the law enforcement and emergency services in the county.

“We could be a leading example to the rest of the state of how things should be done,” Grimes said. “We basically want to make our organizational skill kind of like a gold star standard. … Showing this to the rest of the state, to the politicians, saying, this is exactly how things could be done, this is how things can work if you work well together as a team.”

Gerber said that as he has traveled in the state and met officials in Carson City and as he and his brother Zachary have argued cases before the Nevada Supreme Court, he has always enjoyed the opportunity to talk with people and give them a better picture of Elko County and all this area has to offer.

“It’s fun to change their perspective of what Elko is,” Gerber said. “They think that we’re a ranching community. I can represent both the ranching and agriculture, that’s our roots in this county, plus the legal side, plus the industrial side of mining. I’m looking forward to representing our county.”

