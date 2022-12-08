County commissioners honor Cliff Eklund

CARLIN – Elko County Commissioner Cliff Eklund is nearing the end of his eight years as a county official, and his fellow commissioners gave him special recognition at their meeting in Carlin, where Eklund was mayor and a councilman before running for commissioner.

“It’s been a rewarding 20 years for me. I appreciate the citizens of Carlin and the county allowing me to serve them. It’s been a great honor,” Eklund said in a call the day before the commissioners met on Dec. 7.

The longtime Carlin resident was mayor from 2006 to 2014 and councilman from 2002 to 2006, and he was involved in development of Carlin’s equestrian park and skate park, developing a new health clinic, and working with Friends of the Library to get a new library in Carlin.

“I think working with the commissioners was a great experience. I got to work with awfully good people concerned about Elko County and its citizens,” Eklund said. “My only agenda was to represent the people, and I hope I have done that.”

Eklund, 73, said he decided after two terms as a commissioner that he wouldn’t run again, although he was eligible for another term, because “I am getting a little long in the tooth and there are things my wife and I want to do while physically able.”

Travis Gerber was elected to replace Eklund and will take the oath on Jan. 2, so Eklund has one more meeting on Dec. 21.

Commissioners presented a plaque to Eklund, who thanked them for holding the meeting in Carlin where he began public service. He said he couldn’t have accomplished what he had accomplished without support from many people.

Commissioner Jon Karr said it has been “an extreme pleasure working with you on this board,” and Chairman Delmo Andreozzi told Eklund he has been “a blessing to me,” and he praised him for his attention to the whole county and making sure the people of Carlin were not forgotten.

Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza said Eklund has always been there for the Elko County Sheriff’s Department, and Carlin Mayor Dana Holbrook thanked Eklund for his service and for letting Carlin know when something might be coming up at a county meeting that would affect Carlin.

During his time as a commissioner, he has been a chairman and was vice chairman last year. Eklund said he was in line to be chairman this year but decided that “with all the political things going on in the county and the state, I thought it was more appropriate we appoint a commissioner who would be on the board longer than me to deal with the issues.”

Projects he mentioned included the remodeling of the former Washington Federal Bank as a courtroom and completing Elko County Fire Protection District’s improvements. Commissioners serve as the Elko County Fire Board. Eklund also said the county is still dealing with COVID-19.

Eklund lived in Carlin for the first time in 1967, working with Eklund Drilling, and then two of his brothers formed Lance Drilling and moved rigs to Wyoming, where he worked before returning to Carlin in 1988. He worked for Eklund Drilling, or its offshoots, for many years.

“I was raised on a farm in North Dakota, and this will be the first time since age 12 I haven’t had a job of any kind,” he said of his retirement as a commissioner.

He said he is the youngest of five sons and two daughters, and he and an older sister are the only ones still living.

Eklund said that he and his wife Barb want to visit family, including grandchildren based at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and in Germany. They have four children, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.