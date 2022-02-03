County considers pay-as-you-go tax replacement but delays vote

ELKO – Elko County Commissioners plan to decide on Feb. 16 whether the county should take all, a portion or none of the 75 cents that was the pay-as-you-go school tax but expires this June because voters defeated a proposal to continue it in November 2020.

They also will consider questions about where the money will go, including whether the county will help the Elko County School District as well as apply the tax dollars to infrastructure and other needs throughout the county.

The deadline is Feb. 20 to inform the Nevada Department of Taxation if commissioners plan to raise taxes for fiscal year 2023, according to Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne, who said on Feb. 2 that the county is having conversations with the cities of Elko, Wells, Carlin, and West Wendover.

“We want to be very transparent about this process. The reality is that we all have more needs than we have the resources for,” she said.

Commissioner Cliff Eklund said “the way I understand it, the net increase in taxes is zero” if the county assumes the expiring pay-as-you-go tax.

Elko County can apply for the 75-cent tax or a portion of that tax without taxpayers seeing any increase in their tax rate. The pay-as-you-go tax has been in effect since 1986, when it started at 25 cents. It increased to 75 cents in 1993.

The school district will continue to get 75 cents in taxes for operations, but not the 75 cents that went to school construction and repairs.

Osborne said the county still has more questions for the Nevada Department of Taxation since Elko and Wells raised taxes that could eat into the 75 cents and the county implemented tax hikes for a couple of small communities that aren’t incorporated.

The county and cities are bound by the state’s $3.66 cap on taxes per $100 valuation.

Commissioner Rex Steninger said the “key” is to listen to what the public has to say about the tax, but he cautioned that “if we let the 75 cents off the table,” it will take years to get the 75 cents back because the county can only raise taxes by 3% a year.

“I feel that truly in this case we have some needs we can use this for,” he said, mentioning a judicial center, the Elko Boys and Girls Club’s plans for a recreation center, and more. “When I leave this commission, I want to look back and see that we’ve done something that is lasting.”

Chairman Delmo Andreozzi said he thought it was important that if the county goes for the 75 cents the money should be locked in for capital needs.

“All we’ve been able to fund is the normal operations of government,” he said.

Commissioner Jon Karr said the county can raise “a big purse of money” with the 75-cent tax while the smaller cities that could also increase taxes because of the 75-cent opening would not raise much money due to their smaller tax base.

“I have personally been hammered I don’t know how many times that the pay-as-you-go defeat was my fault, but that’s 100% untrue,” he said, stating that if the county picks up the 75 cents there are lot of things the county can do. He suggested projects such as work on the county courthouse, the Boys and Girls Club planned expansion, and a recreation center.

“I am in favor of the county keeping this,” he said. “I also think there is an opportunity for the money to be spent throughout the communities and the only one that can do that is the county.”

Karr said, for example, that the City of Elko cannot give money to the City of Carlin, but the county could.

He also emphasized that he is not asking for a judicial center so judges would have “Cadillac-style” facilities but for safety reasons, especially when people for criminal cases are crowded into hallways.

Money for schools

Karr, whose suggestion that the county could help the school district sparked controversy, didn’t promote that idea on Feb. 2. Rather, Commissioner Wilde Brough championed helping the school district.

“The secret of economic development in the county is schools. People who want to move here look at schools first,” Brough said. “The schools are imperative for Elko County,” he said, noting that people agreed for many years to pay the pay-as-you-go tax for that reason.

Brough also said that Elko County had 10,000 students in 2002 and has 10,000 students now “so I am assuming in the last 20 years they got caught up.”

He said some voters apparently thought that the district was caught up and others didn’t think the school district should have built certain facilities, but “that doesn’t mean there aren’t needs in other places. If we dump that whole 75 cents and give people in Elko County a break on their taxes, that stuff won’t get done. Every two years we will be hit with a bond issue, and I don’t want that.”

Elko County voters defeated a 50-cent bond issue in December that was proposed because the Elko County School District lost the pay-as-you-go provision.

Brough said he would like to keep the 75 cents, and the school district would get a portion and other entities would get some.

“I don’t necessarily look at this as a tax raiser,” he said.

Andreozzi said that “personally I want to stay in my lane. We can cooperate with the cities … but I am not in support of the concept of building schools.”

The new city manager of Wells, Jordan Tilley, told commissioners that if the county goes through with keeping the tax “I want to advocate for Wells,” citing projects such as updating judicial space and a community recreation center.

Tilley said he is new to the area but when pressed by commissioners for his opinion on the tax question, he said he would like to see the county keep a portion of the 75 cents and “give some back to the citizens.”

On the other hand, Janine Hansen of the Independent American Party said from the small Feb. 2 audience that with inflation increasing the cost of living for people in the county, a tax break would help them and put more money into the economy.

“You need to consider individual people living on the edge,” she said.

Hansen also told commissioners she thought the school district lost the pay-as-you-go and bonding ballot questions because people are more concerned about what is going on in the schools than with buildings.

“They don’t see schools teaching basic American values,” she said.

Lee Hoffman, chairman of the Elko County Republican Party, said inflation is a concern, and Republicans always say they are against taxes but “we all recognize needs. If we want first-world infrastructure we have to pay for it. I would rather spend our money on infrastructure than tie ourselves to grants from the federal government.”

Debbie Pawelek said she opposes keeping the 75 cents because “our inflation is off the charts,” and she also said “schools aren’t teaching what we were taught. Parents are tired of it.”

Complex issue

The tax issue is complex, and Andreozzi said that it is “unfortunate this tax law is so complicated, even diving into it we don’t have all the answers. It’s really hard to nail down the information.”

Elko County and the City of Elko jointly paid for an Applied Analysis study last spring to explain options to hold onto the 75 cents, and Jeremy Aguero of Applied Analysis said in May 2021 that “Elko County has a pretty significant decision to make.”

Osborne explained in an email that “the county did not have the ability to raise the county rate for FY22 because we were already at the tax cap with other entities in the county.” But she said the Elko County Fire Protection District increased its rate last year under a statutory provision “which allows the district to increase their rate incrementally” and is not related to the PAYG questions.

Elko City Manager Curtis Calder stated in a Feb. 1 email that when Elko and Wells raised tax rates for the current fiscal year, they knew that the rate increases would “most likely trigger abatements” because the Elko County School District’s 75-cent tax was still in effect.

The city’s tax went up by 17.77 cents, and with the expiration of the pay-as-you-go tax and failure of the school district’s bond issue, Calder said that the city’s tax hike and presumably the Wells hike of 19.09 cents “will no longer be abated.”

He said that “while the 75-cent reduction creates room for other taxing entities, it is too early in the budget process to know if the county (or anyone else) will attempt to capture it all, or part of the 75-cent rate.”

Applied Analysis sent a Jan. 21 memo to Elko County saying that after the report was issued to the city and county, the cities of Elko and Wells increased their ad valorem tax rates, which raised a question regarding abatement.

“As it relates to Elko County, abatements should be proportionally distributed across taxing entities as long as some entity does not increase the combined tax rate. Notably, the combined tax rate in the cities of Elko and Wells did increase during fiscal year 2021-22, however, the abatement effects of those increases would have been settled during the fiscal year and should not present complications for rate changes in fiscal year 2022-2023 or beyond.

“With Elko County School District’s 75-cent increment falling away, tax rates could rise 75 cents without resulting in abatements being disproportionately concentrated upon the entity increasing their rate,” Applied Analysis wrote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1