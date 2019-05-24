ELKO – Elko County employees will be receiving a 3 percent across-the-board pay hike beginning July 1 -- their first in three years. The pay increase is in the county budget that also includes a negotiated fee to the Nevada Division of Forestry.
The pay boost will cost the county $625,000, according to Assistant County Manager and Chief Financial Officer Cash Minor. He said on May 23 the county is able to afford it because “we had a little surprise. Sales taxes were up and so were net proceeds [of mines].”
The increase in pay and the NDF fee are in the budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year that Elko County Commissioners approved on May 22.
“NDF requested an increase from $400,000 to $1,150,000. We negotiated it to a total of $600,000 for the next year,” up only $200,000 rather than $750,000 as the agency wanted, Elko County Manager Rob Stokes said.
The Elko County Fire Protection District participates in NDF’s Wildland Fire Protection Program and pays an annual fee to the program for cost coverage. NDF reported in April that Elko County’s average costs over the past six years have been roughly $2.35 million a year for fighting fires on private and local government lands.
The county told NDF it couldn’t afford the $1.15 million fee.
Elko County established the Elko County Fire Protection District in 2014 and agreed to be part of the Nevada Wildland Fire Protection Program, but Minor said in April that the change cost the country roughly $1 million per year.
The county paid for the district from its general fund until last year, deciding then to begin taxing for the fire district. The 8.8 percent tax increase added 25 cents per $100 of assessed valuation or about $87.50 per year in taxes for a home valued at $100,000.
Minor said $350,000 of the tax revenue for the fire district is going into an emergency fund to continue the goal of reaching $1 million. The county put $350,000 in the fund in the fiscal year now ending, as well, so the total will be $700,000 at the end of the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
The money will be for fire emergencies.
The message at the beginning of the county’s 87-page budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year states that the county’s decisions to levy a tax rate and separate the fire district from the county general fund resulted in an increase to the ending fund balance for the current fiscal year, which is anticipated to be 19.24 percent of expenditures.
Budget figures
The budgeted ending fund balance in the general fund is anticipated at 11.79 percent of expenditures, which is in line with goals set during the budget process, according to the message.
“We have continued to budget revenues conservatively and are showing an increase in expenditures of 10.88 percent, which includes 3 percent salary increases for all employees, an increase to general fund contingency of $100,000 and continued transfer of net proceeds tax revenue to the capital projects fund,” the budget message reads.
The 2019-2020 budget for five operating funds, including the general fund, indigent fund, agriculture extension fund, library fund and juvenile fund, shows expected revenues of nearly $39.5 million, compared with the estimated $38.85 million for the current fiscal year.
Expenses for the five funds total $41.6 million for the fiscal year beginning July 1, compared with $37.8 million for the year ending this June 30.
The beginning fund balance for the new fiscal year for the five funds combined is $7.14 million, up from a little more than $6 million for the current year. The ending fund balance is anticipated to be roughly $5.03 million.
The county currently has 336.74 full-time equivalent employees, according to the budget, but the number is expected to drop to 325.49 in the new fiscal year. However, the budget also includes $417,934 for personnel expenditures.
The budget highlights sheet shows those expenses are for: a deputy clerk for elections; a library clerk; a building inspector; reclassification of the public defender position to chief civil deputy public defender; increased overtime, holiday, call-back, standby and training officer pay; and part-time wages for the public defender’s office, law library, county manager’s office and the jail.
Tax rate
The county tax rate for the new fiscal year will be 0.8386, including 0.5139 for the general fund, 0.2747 for special revenue funds and 0.05 for capital project funds. The new budget contains nearly $2.34 million in capital projects and requests from the building and grounds department for capital funds.
Minor said the county also expects sales tax revenues to be higher this year, and he said Barrick Gold Corp. is back paying net proceeds of minerals tax after dropping off when the company met requirements to not pay in Elko County. Only a portion of Barrick’s Nevada operations are in Elko County.
Net proceeds are determined by subtracting certain deductions from the gross yield of a mine, such as the actual cost of extracting the mineral, refining the mineral, maintenance and repairs on equipment or facilities and reclamation work.
The budget shows consolidated tax revenues (sales taxes) at a little more than $12.22 million for the new year, compared with $11.81 million for the current fiscal year.
Ambulance service
Changes in the budget for Elko County ambulance services include the decision by Wells to contract for their own service, and the opening of a station in Spring Creek.
Lee Cabaniss, director of the Elko County Ambulance Service, recommending going to a 24-hour shift at Spring Creek. The budget adopted May 22 is for 12-hour shifts at Spring Creek.
Minor said that “at this point we’re concerned a 24-hour shift would be too costly. We’re being cautious.” He said the county would collect data to determine whether to go to 24-hour shifts later.
The plan also includes redeploying a full-time advanced emergency medical technician from Wells, eliminating the request for an additional EMT, Cabaniss wrote. His proposal additionally calls for moving part-time personnel from Wells to Spring Creek, adding staff to Spring Creek, and one additional paramedic to Elko.
He said that based on a survey, the ambulance service expects to see an increase in calls in Spring Creek with the station there. Spring Creek volumes increased 9.2 percent from 2017 to 2018, and the service continues to see an increase of 4 to 5 percent in calls each year service-wide.
Salary dispute
As part of the budget meeting, commissioners also tried in several votes to resolve an issue involving job sharing in the Elko County District Attorney’s Office.
Carolyn Smith currently is the office manager for the DA’s office and manager of the child support program, also under Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram, who said the idea for Smith doing both jobs came up when the county asked for cost-saving ideas.
She has been doing both jobs since 2017, but a problem arose over contributions to the Public Employees Retirement System because of the dual roles. PERS wanted money back because contributions from both jobs without a new job description didn’t qualify.
Smith receives a salary for nearly $112,000, but a portion of her pay comes from the state for the child support program.
The salary total also raised questions. County Human Resources Director Amanda Osborne wrote to the commissioners that the salary total is “not equitable internally or externally regardless of the reimbursement from the state.”
Osborne also recommended Smith’s future salary be $91,000 per year for both jobs, and her additional salary for child support work not be under PERS. And she urged recruitment of someone to fill the child support position.
DA Ingram told commissioners he was sticking up for his department employee, who is asking for a new job description for PERS and for PERS to then decide on her contribution. He also said Smith has agreed to a $103,000 salary rather than the nearly $112,000.
Commission Chairman Rex Steninger said the commissioners are in a tough spot. He said he agreed with the district attorney that the county asked for ways to save money, and the county should be “heralding her, not punishing her.”
Stokes said he wanted to make it “abundantly clear” that talks regarding Smith’s jobs are not a reflection on her work but are about the job positions.
Commissioner Cliff Eklund suggested a compromise pay for Smith of $97,261.
The motion that passed 3-2 calls for authorizing the job share at not more than $91,000 and the DA’s office begin recruitment immediately for the child support position or Smith goes back to office manager for the DA’s office only beginning July 1.
Steninger and Eklund voted no.
