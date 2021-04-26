County ends Blue Line bus route

ELKO – Get My Ride’s Blue Line, a flexible fixed bus route in Elko, is officially ended, but the county's demand-response bus service continues to operate in Elko, Spring Creek, Ryndon and Osino.
“It was fairly successful but really complicated,” said Abigail Wheeler, transit management coordinator for Get My Ride. She told Elko County Commissioners the Blue Line ran 11 hours a day and staffing for the route was difficult.
The Blue Line started in 2015 but was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic “for the purposes of social distancing and controlling possible overcrowding,” she said.
“There are a few riders who would like to continue using the Blue Line, but for the most part, passengers prefer the demand responsive service because they have more control over their own schedule, and it is a more personalized service,” she said.
“Riders have already been transitioned over to demand response service,” Wheeler said.
Currently, Get My Ride has from five to seven routes running, depending on the number of drivers available, and “keeping fully staffed is a challenge right now,” she said.
With the end of the Blue Line, there will be no more public pickups along the Blue Line route. All the hours will be reallocated back to direct service, and there will be no impact to the budget.
Commissioners voted to end the Blue Line, and they also approved the purchase of three buses in the upcoming fiscal year to replace buses that are near the end of their useful life. The vehicle purchases are part of a four-year capital purchase plan to be submitted to NDOT.
Get My Ride has 10 buses in its fleet, and Wheeler said they were maintained even during the pandemic slowdown. The buses all have lifts and are American with Disabilities Act compliant.
Get My Ride was using a contractor for services, but the county began operating the service in-house on May 1, 2020.
“We are coming up on our one-year anniversary, which is exciting. We have a great team. About half the team came from the prior contractor. They are dedicated to serving the community, assisting people from all walks of life and various ability levels,” Wheeler said.
She said the focus for drivers is running a safe route and staying on time, and the dispatch team works to keep the daily schedule on time and to adjust for changes.
“Of course, there are a few hiccups here and there. When there is a hiccup, the dispatchers communicate with the passengers, family and caregivers to keep them abreast of any schedule changes,” Wheeler said.
There also is an auto caller with a robot voice to remind passengers of their next day trip times.
Emily McMullen Hiles, northeastern Nevada mobility manager for the PACE Coalition, told commissioners that “Get My Ride does a great job,” and she was “very thankful it has done as well as it has. It’s a great resource.”
Get My Ride receives a big chunk of funding from the Federal Transit Administration through the Nevada Department of Transportation. Commissioners voted to apply for a biennial grant of nearly $2.06 million. That includes a local match of $714,208 over two years.
Get My Ride provides bus service Monday through Friday, and fares range from $1 to $5 per ride. Dispatch can be reached at 777-1428, and the text number is 557-7885. The mail address is elkotransit4@gmail.com.