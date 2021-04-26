County ends Blue Line bus route

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Commissioners voted to end the Blue Line, and they also approved the purchase of three buses in the upcoming fiscal year to replace buses that are near the end of their useful life. The vehicle purchases are part of a four-year capital purchase plan to be submitted to NDOT.

Get My Ride has 10 buses in its fleet, and Wheeler said they were maintained even during the pandemic slowdown. The buses all have lifts and are American with Disabilities Act compliant.

Get My Ride was using a contractor for services, but the county began operating the service in-house on May 1, 2020.

“We are coming up on our one-year anniversary, which is exciting. We have a great team. About half the team came from the prior contractor. They are dedicated to serving the community, assisting people from all walks of life and various ability levels,” Wheeler said.

She said the focus for drivers is running a safe route and staying on time, and the dispatch team works to keep the daily schedule on time and to adjust for changes.

“Of course, there are a few hiccups here and there. When there is a hiccup, the dispatchers communicate with the passengers, family and caregivers to keep them abreast of any schedule changes,” Wheeler said.