ELKO – Elko County plans to impose a 5-cent diesel tax per gallon designated for road repairs and improvements in the county amid surging costs and heavy road damage during winter storms this year, and the county will provide $500,000 to the Spring Creek Association to fix its impacted roads.

Commissioners unanimously passed the diesel tax on the first reading, but there is a second reading of the ordinance still to come before the new tax is finalized.

“I asked for this tax to be put on the agenda for consideration in the wake of the record-setting winter we’ve had,” Chairman Rex Steninger told commissioners on June 7, stating that the severe winter led to the county purchasing a big snowblower and to countless hours of extra work for the Elko County Roads Department.

“Spring Creek reports an estimated cost of a half million dollars to repair the damages to their roads, and on top of all that, we’ve been unable to receive any federal or state aid,” he said.

Elko County’s emergency management director, Lee Cabaniss, explained that the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s assessment found that Elko County didn’t meet the threshold for disaster aid from the atmospheric storm, road damage and flooding.

“Elko County has resisted imposing this tax for many years,” Steninger said, but he went on to say that the county’s revenue has been flat for many years while costs have skyrocketed so he felt it was time to discuss a diesel tax.

Elko County already has a 9-cent tax on gasoline, and Nevada statutes allowing counties to impose a diesel tax went into effect in 2020.

Revenue generated through the diesel tax will be designated for the Regional Transportation Commission, and Dennis Price, the county’s road superintendent, said he estimated the diesel tax would bring in roughly $1.6 million a year to RTC. His department would get about $1 million of that a year, at least initially.

RTC money is distributed to the county and the cities of Elko, Carlin, Wells and West Wendover under a formula mainly based on population and miles of roads.

“If you own a vehicle that uses gas, you’re already paying 9 cents to RTC. If your vehicle is using diesel, you’re not paying anything toward the RTC,” said Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi.

Price told commissioners he did a “quick little estimate” showing that if an individual driving a diesel vehicle puts 12,000 miles a year on the vehicle and gets 12 mph per gallon, the diesel tax “would be like 50 bucks extra a year.”

He said while revenue to the roads department has been “pretty stagnant now for 15 years,” costs for his department have gone up an estimated 30%. And Price said that the department will be feeling the impact of the bad winter for the next two or three years to get caught up on the damage that it did and the damage we’re still continuing to find.”

Price said the roads department also receives 75% of the estimated $2 million a year that comes in through the county’s infrastructure tax and that is used for road projects.

The county has roughly 1,000 miles of roads to maintain, including 60 miles of paved roads. That doesn’t count roads maintained by the Spring Creek Association, however. Price also told commissioners that there are roads in the county that 10 years ago got about 40 cars a day on them but now get 200 to 400 vehicles a day traveling them.

Andreozzi said that the use of electric cars and vehicles that get improved mileage helps keep revenue stagnant, since the 9-cent gasoline tax is by the gallon purchased.

Jessie Bahr, president and general manager of the Spring Creek Association, said the association has about 130 miles of asphalt and chip seal roads within the association boundaries and spends roughly $2.5 million a year on them.

She told commissioners this winter’s impact was significant and “not the normal damage we’ve seen” in spring. “I do appreciate the county looking at this now.”

Elko City Manager Jan Baum said the diesel tax “will provide the city with approximately $400,000 in additional RTC tax. This would definitely help and contribute. It’s important our community develops, and we encourage additional residents in the community, so we’re always going to have more roads.”

Commissioner Wilde Brough said he understood the diesel fuel tax wouldn’t apply to farming, ranching and mining equipment. According to the state, diesel fuel dyed red for use in off-road equipment and farm vehicles not operated on public highways is not taxed.

Spring Creek money

Regarding the $500,000 to Spring Creek, Steninger proposed the contribution come out of money set aside for the Boys and Girls Club’s proposed events center “so they can have immediate help with the roads, and then when revenue from the diesel tax comes in, we will withhold Spring Creek’s portion to repay it back into the events center fund.”

Commissioner Jon Karr said that would be “basically a two-to-three-year loan, even though it’s not a loan to cover this.”

Andreozzi said Spring Creek doesn’t receive funds directly from RTC, but the county has “always given a portion of our receipts to Spring Creek because we do count their road miles” toward the county’s percentage of the RTC funding.

The motion Andreozzi made for the $500,000 contribution to Spring Creek stated that the county would grant the donation out of the capital improvement fund subject to an agreement with Spring Creek that “those dollars are used specifically for roadway improvements.”

Additionally, the motion stated that if the county does raise a 5-cent diesel tax, subsequent allocations to Spring Creek will be withheld within RTC until “such time as we recoup that $500,000.”