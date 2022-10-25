County eyes hand-counting ballots

ELKO – Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman has a new plan to expand election trust in answer to public concerns, and she and County Manager Amanda Osborne came up with cost and worker estimates for hand-counting ballots in answer to public comments and a petition calling for hand counts.

Jakeman told Elko County Commissioners about the plan on Oct. 19.

The county clerk said her proposition is that Elko County do its own audit of the Nov. 8 general election on Nov. 14 and “we’re hoping to broadcast that and have one county commissioner involved.” She said random voting machine numbers would be pulled and audited, and a separate group with another county commissioner would do a similar audit of paper ballots.

“These are the thoughts we’ve had to be more transparent,” Jakeman said.

Commissioner Rex Steninger thanked Jakeman and said he “shared the concerns over our voting system,” including whether voting machines can be hacked. He said a representative of Dominion voting machines shows up with a program and it takes “a leap of faith” to trust that programming.

He said locally roughly 300 signatures have been gathered on the petition urging the “county to do something,” and he would like to keep the discussion going and “somehow restore confidence in our elections.”

Steninger said he understood it was too late to do anything before the November election, “but in the meantime, we need to develop some sort of system to verify what the machines are telling us.”

Chairman Delmo Andreozzi said he has “a lot of confidence in our staff here,” and he believes the commissioners are all in agreement that they need to restore confidence in the elections.

“I think this is a great discussion and that it is great we can live in a country where you can have this discussion,” Commissioner Cliff Eklund said, echoing Andreozzi’s confidence in the clerk’s office in Elko County.

Clerk’s research

Jakeman’s and Osborne’s research on hand-counting shows that as of Oct. 6 there were 27,525 active voters in Elko County, 7,853 inactive voters eligible to vote, and 35 trained election workers that handle elections.

If the county went to all paper ballots, they estimate that there would need to be 40 or more additional election workers. Eight teams of five people each working 10 days for eight hours per day would cost roughly $36,000, according to their memo to commissioners.

Jakeman and Osborne also wrote that “it may be difficult to ensure that the groups are bipartisan.”

Workers also would need training, which would cost roughly $1,500, or $25 per day per election worker plus mileage, they said.

Additionally, they wrote that there would need to be a secure facility for 30 days to count ballots, such as a vacant building with separate rooms for counting teams, and the 42 precincts would need security to transport ballots, Jakeman and Osborne said.

Storage would be needed for retention of ballots after elections, they said.

Paper ballots also may not be possible because the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office had to issue temporary regulations for hand counting for lack of any guidance in the state statutes, and there is an active lawsuit challenging the temporary regulations, the memo states.

They additionally point out that there is a lawsuit against Nye County over paper balloting.

Nye County officials agreed on Oct. 19 to allow members of the public to view the hand-counting of mail-in ballots before Election Day if they sign a waiver promising not to release voting information early, that county stated in its response to the lawsuit asking the Nevada Supreme Court to halt the county’s plan, The Associated Press reported on Oct. 20.

Steninger said Jakeman is an elected official, so the county commissioners have no direct authority over her office, but they have budget authority and can choose to do away with the Dominion voting machines, citing an earlier finding of Chief Civil Deputy District Attorney Rand Greenburg.

ERIC system

Steninger also had a question on a related election issue – the dependability of voting lists, and he said his concern was based on reports of “bloated” lists, such as Nevada being at 101% of possible voters.

Deputy Secretary of State Mark Wlaschin said the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office has used the ERIC system since 2021 to help counties and states update voting lists.

Wlaschin told commissioners by phone the system is secure, with encryption so that the ERIC organization doesn’t see the names, and “it falls on states and counties to clean up voting rolls. It’s a daily process that requires an extreme amount of effort at the state and local level.”

ERIC stands for Electronic Registration Information Center, which is a nonprofit organization that uses data matching technology.

Although commissioners didn’t take any action on the paper balloting, they heard from several proponents of going to paper ballots, including Mike Smith of Spring Creek, who said he signed the petition favoring paper ballots and as a former computer programmer believes “sometimes we over-automate.”

Vernon Hatch reiterated what he has said at earlier county commissioner meetings — that there is no trust in the Dominion voting machines.

Cliff Gardner said he wants the county to go back to the “old system that worked for over 200 years,” which would be counting paper ballots at the precinct level.

Tom Freeman said he knows many people who would volunteer to count, if the county went to paper balloting, and Mary Ann Weldin also said counting could be done at the precincts, and there would be volunteers to count.

Weldin has approached commissioners at prior meetings and provided a new letter in September reiterating petitioners’ concerns about the “integrity of our election process and the lack of trust in the security and technology of the Dominion voting machines.”