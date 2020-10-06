County eyes hike in building permit fees

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the business impact statement, the current cost for the county to handle building permits and enforce building codes is roughly $540,000 a year, while the average fees collected over the past fives years have been $402,749 per year.

“The proposed rule provides for an increase in the building valuations, therefore increasing the overall permit fees and the total amount the local government expects to collect,” the business impact statement says.

The increase would be between $150,000 and $250,000 for the department’s coffers.

“The money generated by the increase in existing fees will be used by the local government to offset the cost of processing building permits, zoning and plan reviews, inspections, tools, codes and programs, office supplies and being able to replace aging capital equipment,” the business impact statement also states.

The new base fee for a building project is $44, up from $22, and projects valued from $1,301 to $2,000 would be $44 for the first $1,300 plus $2.75 for each additional $1,000 up. Projects from $2,001 to $25,000 would be $63 for the first $2,000 valuation plus $12.50 for each additional $1,000.