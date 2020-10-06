County eyes hike in building permit fees

ELKO -- Elko County Building and Safety Department is looking at raising fees for the first time in 23 years, and County Commissioners will be reviewing a business impact statement for the proposed hikes Wednesday.
“We’ll probably see some sticker shock,” said the department’s director, Thomas Ingersoll, but he said there were only a dozen responses to the business impact statement sent to 108 people, and only a couple of those responding worried there would be significant impact.
He said one person he questioned at the office counter’s comment was: “Yah, you’re in the ballpark” with the fee hikes, compared with building fees elsewhere.
One written comment is that the increase may have an effect but is necessary for the county.
Another stated that the fees would get passed on to the homebuyer and makes homes most costly.
Elko County Commissioners will be considering whether to approve the business impact statement at their 1:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday in the Nannini Administration Building.
The current building permit fees were based on 1994 valuations and codes that were “already three years old” when adopted, Ingersoll said. The new fees will be based on February 2019 valuation data.
He said, for example, that valuations for a single-family home that have been based on $52.24 per square foot would now be based on $122 per square foot.
According to the business impact statement, the current cost for the county to handle building permits and enforce building codes is roughly $540,000 a year, while the average fees collected over the past fives years have been $402,749 per year.
“The proposed rule provides for an increase in the building valuations, therefore increasing the overall permit fees and the total amount the local government expects to collect,” the business impact statement says.
The increase would be between $150,000 and $250,000 for the department’s coffers.
“The money generated by the increase in existing fees will be used by the local government to offset the cost of processing building permits, zoning and plan reviews, inspections, tools, codes and programs, office supplies and being able to replace aging capital equipment,” the business impact statement also states.
The new base fee for a building project is $44, up from $22, and projects valued from $1,301 to $2,000 would be $44 for the first $1,300 plus $2.75 for each additional $1,000 up. Projects from $2,001 to $25,000 would be $63 for the first $2,000 valuation plus $12.50 for each additional $1,000.
For projects with a valuation of $25,001 to $50,000, the fees would be $352 for the first $25,000 plus $9 for each additional $1,000 through $50,000, and those with valuations of $50,001 to $100,000 would be $580 for the first $50,000 plus $6.25 for each additional $1,000.
According to the chart, projects with valuation of $100,001 to $500,000 would have fees of $895 for the first $100,000 plus $5 for each additional $1,000, and projects of $500,001 to $1 million would be $2,855 for the first $500,000 and $4.25 for each additional $1,000. Fees for Building projects of $1 million and up would be $4,955 for the first $1 million plus $2.75 for each additional $1,000.
The proposals also include $50 per hour for inspections outside normal business hours, re-inspections, inspections for which no fee is specifically indicated, and additional plan reviews. There also are fees for plan reviews that vary for commercial/industrial and residential.
Additional are fees outlined, including for electrical, plumbing, mechanical and grading projects. The business impact statement notes that the only fee increase for electrical work is the base permit fee that goes from $22 to $44. The construction electric fee would rise from $11 to $22.
The county earlier approved adoption of the 2018 building codes for new construction and those went into effect on Oct. 5.
