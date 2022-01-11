County fire district eyes new projects in 2022

ELKO – As Matt Petersen moves into his second year as chief of the Elko County Fire Protection District, he said improvements and changes are moving at a “fairly rapid pace.” Projects in 2022 are off to a good start.

Plans include partnering with the City of Elko for a regional heavy rescue specialty operations vehicle estimated to cost $750,000, if they receive an assistance to firefighters grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Elko County Commissioners approved joining with the Elko Fire Department in seeking the grant that would be used for one vehicle to respond to hazardous materials spills and accidents anywhere in the area, with a shared response team.

Elko City Council voted at its Dec. 14 meeting to proceed with the grant application.

Petersen said the Local Emergency Planning Commission has been working for two years toward the regional project, and the Elko Fire Department “really does a lot of the hazmat work for us. It makes the best sense to work together.”

Elko Fire Chief Jack Snyder told county commissioners on Jan. 5 that hopefully the grant will be approved, and the city and county would work to get “the team regional team off the ground.”

Petersen said the federal grant would require a 10% match, which he estimated at $37,500 each from the city and the county but not to exceed $50,000 each. He said that “hopefully we get it, but if not, we will keep exploring grant opportunities.”

He said that with the railroads, Interstate 80 going through the county, traffic on U.S. 93, and the mines in the area, there are a lot of chemicals and even radiological hazmat that travels through Elko County. Regular firefighters and volunteers are trained at different levels to deal with hazmat incidents.

“There is a lot to manage in those situations,” Petersen said.

Currently, the departments haul hazmat trailers to incidents, but those would be replaced by the one regional vehicle that Petersen described as “a little smaller than a semi” that would probably be parked in Elko. Now, trailers must be individually transported to a scene.

Petersen said there are five Local Emergency Planning Commission hazmat trailers that would be sold or repurposed when the regional vehicle is in operation.

Wells station

Commissioners also approved spending $220,000 to buy a building in Wells for a fire station rather than build a new facility for roughly $2 million as was spent on the new station in Lamoille. Currently, the fire district operates out of the county roads department facility.

“That represents a significant savings from what we did in Lamoille,” said Commissioner Rex Steninger.

Petersen said in the Jan. 6 phone interview that the planned purchase is of a commercial property that has two buildings on it, including a heated shop with overhead doors to store the fire district’s truck. There also is an office/apartment.

The heated shop will make a difference in the readiness of fire trucks, according to the chief.

The fire district currently has one captain in Wells and covers as far as Jackpot and West Wendover from there, and Petersen said he hopes to increase staff in Wells.

He said the district works closely with the Wells Fire Department and the West Wendover Fire Department.

Funds for the property purchase would come out of the county’s infrastructure tax, the fire chief wrote in his proposal to the county commissioners. And he told commissioners the final sale contract would come back to commissioners for final approval.

County Commissioners also agreed on Jan. 5 to sell a fire engine now used in Spring Creek because it is too difficult to obtain service for the vehicle, and to replace that engine with one where service is more readily available.

Petersen said the 2020 E-One truck purchased new for $526,000 is a good truck but service that should take a few days takes four to six weeks, so the district will replace it for a “new or new to us” fire truck from the money for the E-One truck sale. The district will go through the state purchasing program.

Firefighters Union

Looking ahead, Petersen said the “relationship is growing” with the firefighters union, and negotiations for the next contract will probably start “in the near future.” The contract is up at the end of the current fiscal year.

The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 5046 and fire district have had disagreements over bargaining and pay in the past.

The county fire district in August 2020 won against a complaint from the union filed with the Nevada Government Employee-Management Relations Board that alleged the fire district failed to bargain in good faith.

The disagreements also led to the separation of a fire district board meetings from regular county commissioner meetings.

The actions taken on Jan. 5 were by commissioners as the county board. They also serve at the Elko County Fire Board of Fire Commissioners, and in that capacity in they agreed to let Petersen know if they have any goals for the operations plan he is preparing for the new year.

Petersen also said he will be coming back to the fire board in February with a comprehensive year-end report on 2021 activities, including figures on fire responses, fuel breaks, power poles treated and apparatus purchased.

The county fire board on Jan. 5 additionally approved applying for a $50,000 assistance to firefighters grant for new electric extrication equipment for responding to vehicle accidents outside city limits throughout the county.

The new equipment would eliminate the need for one responder to monitor the current hydraulic equipment.

