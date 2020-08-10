County fire district wins against union complaint

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Union firefighters lost their complaint to the Nevada Government Employee-Management Relations Board alleging that the Elko County Fire Protection District failed to bargain in good faith during labor negotiations.

The order issued in July and discussed at the Aug. 5 meeting of the Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners was in favor of the fire district, and said the “complainant shall take nothing by way of its complaint.” In other words, no fees or costs were awarded the union.

“I believe the opinion says it all,” Cash Minor, assistant Elko County manager and chief financial officer, said in an Aug. 6 email.

Elko County Manager Rob Stokes told the fire board -- which is made up of Elko County Commissioners -- at its Aug. 5 meeting the state board’s decision was unanimous, and he understood it was unusual for the board to issue a 50-page opinion.

In the legal opinion on the union’s allegations of bad faith bargaining and failure to comply with requests for information in a timely manner, the state board's findings included that it didn’t see the information issue “as an indicator of bad faith bargaining,” especially because the union received the information.