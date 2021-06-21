County gathering celebrates local law enforcement

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mack called the IRS “the most criminal organization in American history – the Gestapo of America.”

Instead of increasing the agency’s funding like President Biden has proposed, Mack said “You know what I train sheriffs to do? Kick ‘em the hell out of your county.”

Mack called the sheriffs of Lander, Eureka and Elko counties on stage and gave them each a chance to speak.

Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza described meeting Mack in Battle Mountain and taking the proposal to join his organization to Elko County Commissioners.

“Sheriff Mack said here just a minute ago that we’re gonna take some heat,” Narvaiza said. “Well, ladies and gentlemen, I’ve already been taking some heat but I don’t really care. I fight for you guys, I fight for the people of Elko County and the people who elected me to fight for them.”

Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts told the audience he would repeat a comment he made at Lander County’s recent rally that “went viral on TikTok and Facebook.”