ELKO – Elko County Commissioners agreed to support the Nevada Assembly bill that provides $64.5 million in state money for a new school in Owyhee and to establish at least a 1-cent tax called for in the bill, but only after voicing strong criticism of AB519.

“It would be irresponsible on our part to turn that money down. Owyhee is part of the Elko County School District. They need a new school, and Elko County taxpayers would eventually be on the hook for that money,” Chairman Rex Steninger said.

He prefaced that comment on June 2 with his objections to AB519, which was initiated in the Assembly Ways and Means Committee and was unanimously approved after a May 31 hearing. The bill that also provides mechanisms for other rural counties to raise taxes for school projects now goes to the full Assembly.

“I think this is an absolutely horrible bill, and I think is it unconstitutional. It threatens to impose a tax on one county in Nevada, and that is Elko County, and I think that’s wrong. I think the Legislature should be impersonal,” Steninger said.

The bill directly allocates money for a school in Owyhee and says that Elko County must impose a tax of 1 cent to 25 cents for schools or the state will raise taxes by 25 cents per $100 assessed valuation only in Elko County. The tax revenue would cover additional costs for the Owyhee school and later could be used for other school projects.

“It also exempts the new school tax from the state mandated tax cap. I don’t see how a legislature can pass a tax cap and then pass a tax that is exempt from the tax cap. That tax cap was imposed to protect our taxpayers, and doing this they expose our taxpayers to another 25-cent tax. I think that is wrong,” Steninger said.

Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said he is against going beyond the tax cap but believes the county could use at least 1 cent from tax revenue that the county already receives. The tax cap is $3.64 per $100 assessed valuation.

Steninger said that AB519 “meddles in our county affairs. I feel the voters rejected the pay-as-you-go tax because they had lost faith in how the school district was spending that money. That’s a course correction. We punished the school board for their actions.”

He said the state stepping in and ordering a tax “circumvents our course correction,” and he called the bill extortion.

Commissioner Travis Gerber said he didn’t “like that the bill is being forced upon us so quicky without consideration.”

Andreozzi agreed lawmakers may not understand what happened with pay-as-you-go. He said the 75-cent tax brought in roughly $17 million a year “for a long time.” Voters defeated the 75-cent tax for school construction projects in 2020. Voters also nixed a $50 million bond issue for schools the following year.

The county captured roughly 50 cents of the pay-as-you-go money, however, and cities grabbed a portion, as well, to use for community projects.

Commissioner Jon Karr said he felt AB519 was “crammed down our throats” with only a few days’ notice, but he would be voting for the bill. “The state seems to be trying to make up for the last group of leaders that gutted education.”

Commissioner Wilde Brough, who was the only one voting against the motion to support AB519, said the “Legislature once again has decided they don’t work for the people; the people work for them,” and he pointed out that the Elko County School District is the only district in Nevada that “does not owe a bunch of bond money for our schools. I don’t think anyone has mentioned that.”

He said he is fine with the state providing money for a new school in Owyhee “but I don’t think they should be doing our job or telling us they are going to force us to charge our voters more taxes.”

Brough also was skeptical about a hydrocarbon plume in Owyhee threatening the 70-year-old school.

The old pollution that the Shoshone-Paiute tribes just recently learned more about was one of the spurs for the push for a new school to be built away from the contamination.

Broad support

Although commissioners were critical of the bill, all those testifying in the Ways and Means Committee hearing on May 31 supported and praised it, including Nevada tribes, the Nevada Association of School Superintendents, the Nevada State Education Association, Nevada Gold Mines, and White Pine County, which is also seeking legislative help to replace schools more than a century old.

“I’ve seen the difficulties in funding schools in rural Nevada. I’ve got to tell you this is a breath of fresh air to have a mechanism for our rural schools to build schools,” testified Dr. Ken Higbee, director of special services for the Elko County School District. “I would call it a visionary bill to help our schools with capital improvement. This is a legacy bill. Your legacy in moving this forward is going to be felt through generations of kids.”

The committee’s approval included adding an amendment Higbee proposed that would create an oversight panel of community representatives in any county establishing a tax for school construction.

The amendment creates “a sounding board where the community knows where revenues are going and what they are spent on,” Will Adler of Silver State Government Relations testified.

He also told commissioners on June 2 he thought the bill’s language would remain the same as it moves through the Assembly and Senate.

Committee Chair Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, D-North Las Vegas, said in presenting the bill that it “makes desperately needed appropriations to support capital projects for Nevada school districts while establishing a new provision that governs county funds for capital projects. Most notably, this bill includes an appropriation for $64.5 million to the Elko County School District for the construction of a new school to replace the Owyhee Combined School.”

She also said that AB519 “is a big ask” because of the $64.5 million, but she said the “conditions of the school are just unacceptable. It’s critical to give the people of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation a school they deserve.”

One of the two additional $25 million annual grants in the bill for school projects will allow the state to qualify for federal funding that is dedicated to states that have provisions for tribal schools, Monroe-Moreno said. That grant is for projects on Indian reservations. The other $25 million would be for any rural county to seek matching grants.

She said along with requiring Elko County to levy a tax, the bill allows any county of less than 100,000 population to levy a tax for school projects. She thanked Assemblywoman Alexis Hansen, R-Sparks, for introducing an earlier bill for Owyhee alone, and said the committee “felt we should be doing more” for rural counties and tribes.

Steninger said on June 2 that he talked with Assemblywoman Hansen, and she asked that commissioners support AB519 and include in the motion that the county would adopt at least a 1-cent tax increment within the year required in the bill. He said commissioners would have a year to debate the tax requirement.

The only public comment to commissioners on June 2 came from Lee Hoffman, who questioned whether “the proposed bill’s fate hangs in the balance with your decision,” and he wondered how commissioners could approve a motion supporting the bill when they believe it is unconstitutional.

Rand Greenburg, chief civil deputy district attorney for the county, said his constitutionality questions involve the Legislature stepping into county business, including assessing and collecting taxes.

School repairs

The current Owyhee school building on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation 100 miles north of Elko is in poor condition, but Vice Principal Lynn Manning John testified in the hearing via Zoom that ECSD is already taking steps to address issues with the building, including the problem with a bat colony and glass-doors issues.

“It’s a lot. It’s eating an elephant, but we do it every day,” she said.

John didn’t mention in her testimony recent vandalism at the Owyhee Combined School that caused more problems, but ECSD stated that major damages during the break-in included forced entry through a door, shattered and broken windows, and damages to a computer, as well as damage to bathroom fixtures, classroom supplies and personal staff items.

The $64.5 million designated for Owyhee would be used for a new school that would be built on land the Shoshone and Paiute tribes are providing, along with in-kind contributions to prepare the site. The tribal chairman, Brian Mason, said initial ground surveys and additional efforts are already underway.

He estimated that the new school could be built in two construction seasons after this year of site work.

Among the questions from the Ways and Means Committee was one about what to do with the current building when a new school is built, and John said possibilities could include a business incubator, a cultural center, a tourism space, a tribal college or trade school.

“I’m a popcorn machine of ideas,” she testified, but she added while the current school could be modified for other uses, it is not for students.

“It’s a building that is unsafe,” Higbee said, testifying that the school district would probably turn the old school over to the tribes, but the project would likely include tearing down some parts of the building.