County manager plans to retire

ELKO – Elko County Manager Rob Stokes is planning to retire at the end of this year after roughly 20 years on the job, years of growth that is culminating in the county dealing with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In my lifetime, that is probably the biggest thing to affect our society as a whole,” he said of the pandemic that is affecting Elko County because of business shutdowns and statewide restrictions.
“Businesses were greatly impacted and even government revenues are being impacted greatly. We’ve been closely monitoring the impact to the county budget. We’re taking a pause to see what is going to happen,” Stokes said on June 2, a day before Elko County Commissioners will act on his retirement.
He said the county has delayed certain capital projects, such as remodeling at the Washington Federal Credit Union building that the county now owns. The credit union is leasing the building from the county until its new facility is completed, but there was room for putting a county office in there before the credit union moved.
“The plan was to go in earlier this year and start remodeling to put the recorder’s office in there. We delayed that,” Stokes said.
Plans also call for relocating the county clerk’s office to the credit union site, which will add 39 parking spaces for the county, and shifting offices around in the county building to make room for the third district court, when money is available.
When Stokes came to Elko in January 2001 to replace retiring Elko County Manager George Boucher, his office was in the older, smaller building across from the current county building, and the county parking lot was where the district attorney’s office was located.
He said when he arrived, he was able to work with Boucher a little while before Boucher retired, and the South Canyon Road, Shovel Brigade events were just winding down, although the county spent years resolving that Jarbidge road issue.
Public lands issues have continued throughout his years with the county, and Stokes said he had familiarity with public lands concerns at his previous job as county administrator in Greenlee County, Arizona, which is a copper mining area.
“Over the years we’ve dealt with a lot of land issues, and we’ve worked to build relationships with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service. Public lands are important to the county,” Stokes said.
He estimated roughly 75 percent of Elko County is public land.
Elko County also has been supportive of the gold-mining industry in the area, including providing letters of support for proposed projects, Stokes said.
“I hope it is our mainstay for decades to come,” he said of the industry.
Commission Chairman Demar Dahl said he thinks Stokes “is a great guy. I’ve enjoyed working with him the 12 years I’ve been on the commission. He’s done a great job for the county. We’re going to miss him.”
Dahl said he has served on the Nevada Association of Counties and other boards, so he has seen how they operate, and he believes Stokes has been a “a very good leader. He kept the peace among the troops.”
Stokes said his time has county manager has given him the opportunity to work with great people, including county commissioners, department heads and employees, as well as the public.
“Elko County is a great county, a great place to raise a family and the strong mining impact provides benefits we don’t see in other areas,” he said.
Stokes said he let commissioners know a month ago he was planning to retire to give them ample time to look at a replacement.
The county manager said he and his wife Tanya plan to stay in Spring Creek after he retires. They have children and grandchildren in Spring Creek, Colorado and Utah.
