County manager plans to retire

ELKO – Elko County Manager Rob Stokes is planning to retire at the end of this year after roughly 20 years on the job, years of growth that is culminating in the county dealing with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In my lifetime, that is probably the biggest thing to affect our society as a whole,” he said of the pandemic that is affecting Elko County because of business shutdowns and statewide restrictions.

“Businesses were greatly impacted and even government revenues are being impacted greatly. We’ve been closely monitoring the impact to the county budget. We’re taking a pause to see what is going to happen,” Stokes said on June 2, a day before Elko County Commissioners will act on his retirement.

He said the county has delayed certain capital projects, such as remodeling at the Washington Federal Credit Union building that the county now owns. The credit union is leasing the building from the county until its new facility is completed, but there was room for putting a county office in there before the credit union moved.

“The plan was to go in earlier this year and start remodeling to put the recorder’s office in there. We delayed that,” Stokes said.