County moves toward funding judicial and event/rec center

ELKO – Elko County will set aside portions of the new 50-cent tax rate for wildland fire protection and capital projects as it prioritizes a judicial center and events-recreation center for the future.

County Commissioners this week unanimously approved a motion to set aside 6 cents for the Wildland Fire Protection Program and 44 cents for capital projects and bring it back to a future meeting for discussion.

It was the first action taken by the County after requesting 50 cents of the 75-cent Pay-As-You-Go tax that will sunset on June 30.

It also sets up the judicial center and the Elko Recreation and Events Center as the County’s first two capital projects to be funded by revenue received after the state determines any abatements.

Discussed for several years, the judicial center would relieve overcrowding at the Elko County Courthouse that has had to squeeze in two Justice Court departments and three District Court departments.

The Events and Recreation Center was recently proposed by the Boys & Girls Club of Elko. It would be a $52 million facility with a 10-lane swimming pool, outdoor aquatic park, wellness center, youth game room and commercial kitchen; and a separate events center to host PRCA regulation rodeo events, basketball, volleyball, indoor soccer, concerts and more.

To fund the recreation and events center would require $15 million from Elko County, said Club CEO Rusty Bahr, but it is not required to be paid in one lump sum.

Bahr said he understood the County's need for the judicial center and agreed that it "should be a priority for the Commissioners."

County Manager Amanda Osborne explained to commissioners that staff had “clear direction in terms of our plans and priorities with the funds moving forward.” She asked them to direct staff to gather information to prioritize the capital needs list.

She also explained that the list was in draft form and had not yet identified specific funding sources for each item.

The capital needs summary lists eight new construction projects for the next five years, estimated at $74.6 million, including the new judicial center, the recreation and events center, a new ambulance station, sheriff’s office administration expansion, and a housing development in Jackpot.

Osborne said the County should receive the state’s final revenue projections by the end of the month, which would provide a clearer direction of how much funding the 50-cent tax would generate.

Commission Chair Delmo Andreozzi said the County needed to identify and prioritize the capital funding list to ensure funding for each project would be available.

Although the judicial center was likely the County’s number one priority, he wanted to implement a process to identify all the projects and prioritize them as they come up “just like we have the road projects and the fire district, Andreozzi continued.

“I hope we would have a wide range of projects, but we haven’t had the ability to fund these needs,” he explained. “These are limited dollars, and we don’t know how long they’ll be available if something happens down the road.”

Commissioner Jon Karr, who has strongly supported the construction of a judicial center, said he felt confident that it could now become a reality because “we now have some capital options, finally” through the 50-cent tax, PILT funding and net proceeds of mines.

Karr said he also supported the proposed Elko Events and Recreation Center because it would benefit more than just the City of Elko.

“I normally wouldn’t be for it since it’s so dedicated to Elko, but because so many entities are involved, and I think it’s such a big project that would benefit so many people in our whole community, it has really changed my perspective on that,” Karr said. “I honestly think we can afford both, but we don’t have the exact numbers to do it.”

County Commissioner Cliff Eklund said until the state reports what Elko County will receive from their intent to claim the 50-cent tax left by Pay-As-You-Go funding, it would be “putting the cart before the horse" but that both projects were needed and he supported prioritizing the rec center first and the judicial center second.

“We don’t know what we can do until the state gets back to us,” he said. “If we get the 50 cents, that would be great.”

Andreozzi said he liked the concept of the events and recreation center for the tourism it could bring to the area but noted that there were needs, such as the Elko County Library and the Ambulance barn “that’s been there in a steel shed for as long as I can remember.”

“This is a finite amount of time and money that we’re dealing with,” he said. “I just want to make the best possible decisions that we can.”

Recreation and Events Center

President of the Boys & Girls Club Board Casey Gallagher told Commissioners the proposed Elko Recreation and Events Center is part of the board’s strategic plan that they finalized in November.

“We talked about opportunities and ideas that we thought would be great for our club to pursue to bring amenities to the community,” Gallagher said. “That’s where events and recreation center came to life.”

Gallagher also emphasized that the board of directors implemented the project and it “was not a Rusty Bahr project.” Instead, Bahr serves as CEO at the pleasure of the board.

“This is at the behest of the Boys & Girls Club and the Board, not Rusty Bahr. He presents for us as CEO,” Gallagher said.

Bahr said the events and recreation center idea was initiated before he moved to the area 11 years ago, adding that it was “set in stage” by the board of directors after hearing about the need from community members.

Adding some historical perspective, businessman Mike Gallagher said the project had been planned and designed 20 years ago at the same location as the proposed rec center. It had commitments from mining companies, but ultimately it lacked support from the City of Elko and Elko County officials.

“We just could not get the City and the County together on the project, so it died,” Mike Gallagher said. “It didn’t cost near the money this one is going to cost. I think we had the opportunity 20 years ago. We have the opportunity today, and our next opportunity might be another 20 years down the road, and we probably won’t be around to watch that one.”

Before the vote, Commissioner Rex Steninger said he believed the County’s top two priorities are the judicial and the event and rec center, but the community was “that close again” to make the recreation center a reality.

“I think without the County’s commitment like Mike said, it’s going to die again,” Steninger explained. “I think it’s time to step up and get the ball rolling again.”

