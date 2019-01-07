ELKO — A slate of Elko County elected officials took the oath of office under the guidance of Al Kacin, Elko District Court Department II judge, with a standing-room only audience in the Nannini Administration Building Jan. 7.
Newly elected Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza took the helm at Elko County’s law enforcement department. Formerly a sergeant, Narvaiza has 23 years of experience. In the November general election, he defeated Jim Pitts who served two terms as sheriff.
After the swearing in, Narvaiza’s supporters and family lined up along the commissioners’ dais for a photo, hugs and handshakes.
Later in the day, Elko County Board of Commissioners commended the former sheriff for his years of service and dedicated a plaque, with Commissioner Rex Steninger saying, “Thank you, Jim.”
With smiles, nervousness and emotion, the available Elko County winners of the general election took turns at the lectern with Kacin, raising their right hands and pledging their service to their positions.
Each solemnly swore to “support, protect and defend the Constitution and government of the United States, and the Constitution and government of the state of Nevada against all enemies whether domestic or foreign and that I will bear true faith and allegiance and loyalty to the same any ordinance, resolution or law notwithstanding, and that I will well and faithfully perform all the duties of the office ….”
District Attorney Tyler Ingram took the oath of office to continue as the county’s district attorney. He was appointed in 2016 and ran unopposed for a four-year term.
Kristine “Kris” Jakeman was sworn in to serve as Elko County clerk. She ran unopposed to fill the vacancy left by Carol Fosmo, who retired. Jakeman has more than 25 years of experience in the courts system and election management.
Cheryl Paul took her place as Elko County treasurer. She fills the vacancy left by Rebecca Erickson. Paul has 15 years of experience in the treasurer’s office.
Taking his seat on the Elko County School Board was Brian Zeiszler. He works at Great Basin College as a program supervisor for secondary education and has teaching experience in Elko schools. He defeated incumbent Stacie Phillips for District 1.
Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson took the oath of office to continue service on the Elko County School Board for District 2. She was appointed to the role in 2016 and ran unopposed for the full term.
Ira T. Wines took the oath to serve another term on the Elko County School Board. He has been a trustee since 2016 and ran unopposed in the general election.
Candice Wines rounds out the Elko County School board as the newly elected trustee for District 6, but she was not present for the ceremony.
Cliff Eklund ran unopposed to retain his position on the Elko County Board of Commissioners, a seat he has held since first elected in 2014. Previously, he served as a councilman and mayor for the city of Carlin.
Unopposed incumbent Delmo Andreozzi will also continue his service on the Elko County Board of Commissioners. He was not present for the swearing-in ceremony.
Katrinka S. Russell pledged to uphold the duties of the county assessor’s office. She ran unopposed for the position she has held since 2008.
Taking on his third term as Elko County recorder was D. Mike Smales. He previously worked for the county for 22 years and has a background in information technology.
Wells Justice of the Peace Kenny Calton, Carlin Justice of the Peace Teri Feasel and Elko Civic Auditorium Board member Toni Jewell also took the oath of office for their positions.
Also on Jan. 7, the Elko County commissioners appointed Steninger as board chairman and commissioner Demar Dahl as vice chair.
Kristin McQueary, chief civil deputy district attorney, announced her retirement planned for later this month. She has served the county for more than 26 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Congrats!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.