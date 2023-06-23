ELKO -- Elko County Natural Resource Management Advisory Commission (NRMAC) is scheduled to convene Monday, June 26. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the commission room of the Elko County Nannini Administration Building, and the board urges Elko County residents to participate.
A significant item on the agenda for Elko County residents is the consideration of comments on a proposed Conservation and Land Health Rule, presented by the Bureau of Land Management. As per a prepublication document released by the BLM, the approved rule will provide clarification on the classification of "conservation" as a form of "use" within the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976 (FLPMA) and its multiple-use framework. Notably, this proposal could grant special interest groups the ability to apply for conservation leases on land traditionally utilized by local ranchers for cattle grazing, raising concerns among the community. Furthermore, potential impacts on mining operations will be assessed, as expanding these operations for economic growth would be considered equivalent to filing for a conservation lease on the land. An additional concern revolves around the possibility of a conservation lease being utilized to exclude the public from accessing the land.
In addition, the seven-member commission will listen to comments from the general public pertaining to Elko County's natural resources. Updates will be provided by the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.
The commission members will review recently filed water applications and focus on updating the Elko County Water, Sage Grouse, and Public Land Use Plans this year.
The NRMAC consists of commissioners Steve Boyce, Leslie Creel (Vice-Chair), Richard Genseal, Monty Pearce, Randy Powell, Dave Voth (Chair), and Zach Woodbury. Each member has been appointed by the Elko County Commission due to their relevant expertise and knowledge concerning Elko County natural resource matters.
Typically, NRMAC meetings are held on the last Monday of each month. To contact any commission member, visit the Elko County website, where their respective email addresses are listed.