A significant item on the agenda for Elko County residents is the consideration of comments on a proposed Conservation and Land Health Rule, presented by the Bureau of Land Management. As per a prepublication document released by the BLM, the approved rule will provide clarification on the classification of "conservation" as a form of "use" within the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976 (FLPMA) and its multiple-use framework. Notably, this proposal could grant special interest groups the ability to apply for conservation leases on land traditionally utilized by local ranchers for cattle grazing, raising concerns among the community. Furthermore, potential impacts on mining operations will be assessed, as expanding these operations for economic growth would be considered equivalent to filing for a conservation lease on the land. An additional concern revolves around the possibility of a conservation lease being utilized to exclude the public from accessing the land.