County puts Spring Creek funding request on hold

Commissioner Rex Steninger, who wrote a letter to fellow commissioners stating that Spring Creek’s $2.8 million request is “very modest and well deserved,” said Sept. 1 he was prepared to give the request conditional approval before commissioners decided on a workshop.

He wrote that the county should “target those in the unincorporated areas with its funding. Spring Creek, with nearly 16,000 residents, contains the vast majority of Elko County’s unincorporated population.”

Chairman Jon Karr said the money coming to Elko County from the rescue plan is from a separate bucket than the money the Nevada Recovery Listening Tour was addressing later in the day. State Treasurer Zack Conine was in Elko to talk about money coming to the state and how to prioritize spending.

The treasurer said there are 105 “buckets” of money, including the bucket going to cities and counties, but the state is looking outside the funds designated for the cities and counties. Nevada is receiving roughly $6.7 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Spring Creek proposal calls for $1.7 million to address negative economic impacts to the community, including $1.6 million for work on the Horse Palace.

