County puts Spring Creek funding request on hold

ELKO – Spring Creek’s proposal for nearly $2.82 million of the county’s $10.24 million share of American Rescue Plan dollars will be on the list for potential grants, but Elko County Commissioners decided they first needed a committee and then a workshop to understand federal requirements for fund allocations.
Spring Creek Association’s president and general manager, Jessie Bahr, detailed the plan to spend the money on updating the Horse Palace as an emergency location and tourism attraction, as well as on infrastructure and more projects, before the request was tabled.
“We do many of the things a town would typically do,” she said.
“I would like to encourage this commission to move very quickly,” said Annette Kerr, vice president of the Spring Creek Association, pointing out that the county has known since April that money was coming from the American Rescue Plan. “Spring Creek shouldn’t be punished for coming to the table first.”
“We are on board with you,” said Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne. “We will bring something to the board in early December.”
Several people spoke in favor of the Spring Creek proposal, including Bob Collyer, who said the rescue plan dollars were a “tremendous opportunity for Elko County and Spring Creek. Those projects are much needed.”
Commissioner Rex Steninger, who wrote a letter to fellow commissioners stating that Spring Creek’s $2.8 million request is “very modest and well deserved,” said Sept. 1 he was prepared to give the request conditional approval before commissioners decided on a workshop.
He wrote that the county should “target those in the unincorporated areas with its funding. Spring Creek, with nearly 16,000 residents, contains the vast majority of Elko County’s unincorporated population.”
Chairman Jon Karr said the money coming to Elko County from the rescue plan is from a separate bucket than the money the Nevada Recovery Listening Tour was addressing later in the day. State Treasurer Zack Conine was in Elko to talk about money coming to the state and how to prioritize spending.
The treasurer said there are 105 “buckets” of money, including the bucket going to cities and counties, but the state is looking outside the funds designated for the cities and counties. Nevada is receiving roughly $6.7 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Spring Creek proposal calls for $1.7 million to address negative economic impacts to the community, including $1.6 million for work on the Horse Palace.
The plan also calls for $509,000 in premium pay for essential workers, $270,000 for water and sewer infrastructure, $261,000 for government services such as road work and $50,000 for broadband infrastructure, as well as $28,775 for public health that would cover paid sick and paid family leave related to COVID-19 and personal protective equipment and disinfectant.
“That’s the nuts and bolts of what we are asking,” Bahr said in her presentation.
Commissioner Wilde Brough said he didn’t “think there is any question that Spring Creek will get some of this money,” but he said there are issues that need to be clarified and the commissioners “need time to figure it out.”
He also questioned whether the other unincorporated communities in the county were aware the county would be looking at spending the rescue money.
Katie McConnell, attorney for the Spring Creek Association, said “the elephant in the room” is that Spring Creek is not a 501 (c3) nonprofit, so it might not qualify for the rescue funds. The act allows grants to nonprofits, and she assured commissioners the association qualifies as a private nonprofit.
“It meets all the requirements,” she said.
Commissioners first tabled a separate agenda item calling for possible approval of American Rescue Plan Act funding, project evaluation, prioritization and selection criteria before tabling the Spring Creek request.
Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said the pages of criteria on the American Rescue Plan need more review before the county can put together a “framework of allocation of those dollars. We really need to do a deep dive on it.”
John Featherston, who is on the Spring Creek Association board, said the plan Bahr presented was the framework for spending part of the rescue funds.
Brough said he wanted to see a workshop with all five commissioners, and from the audience Lee Rix Gurr said if the workshop is to go though the long, involved document, “you won’t get through it in one meeting. You need to cut to the chase.”
Commissioners decided Andreozzi will head a committee do the initial review of the rescue plan documents, and the workshop is expected to be held in October.
The county has received $5 million of the $10.24 million it will get under the American Rescue plan. The remainder of the allocation will come to the county next year.