County renews $1 surcharge for 911

ELKO – A $1 surcharge on cellular and land line phone bills has been renewed for a second year for Elko County users to bring in revenue for Next Generation 911 services that Commission Chairman Delmo Andreozzi said brought the county out of the “dark ages.”

Commissioners voted on March 16 to extend the $1 surcharge, which is now reaching the estimated $50,000 a month in collections anticipated from the initial vote in April 2021 to raise the surcharge from 25 cents to $1.

Lee Cabaniss, chairman of the county’s Enhanced 911 Board and director of the Elko County Ambulance Service, said “carriers have a long time to comply” with increased surcharges, and he expected the full $50,000 to be collected monthly by phone companies by this month or April. He said annual revenue will be roughly $600,000.

“We are just now realizing the full revenue of the increase,” said Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne in a March 17 email.

The Enhanced 911 Board voted March 3 to recommend the $1 surcharge be continued, and the report presented to the board at that time showed that $898,432 had been collected in surcharges since they began with 25 cents in mid-2016.

“My 100% thoughts are simple. Dispatch has been the neglected stepchild for years and years and years, and finally with this group I really think some improvements have been made. These are not luxuries, but these are necessities,” said Commissioner Jon Karr, who complimented the 911 board for its work.

He said the $1 surcharge could be reduced in a couple of years, “but I still think it’s needed.”

Cabaniss said the 911 board “continues to be good stewards of the money.”

The NextGen 911 system went into operation in May 2020 to replace 1960s technology, but upgrades are continuing, including work on a computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system.

And the Elko Police Department is getting a new records management system, so it is compatible with the new CAD system. The city is paying for the records management changes costing $258,916.

Elko County has been working on improving the 911 system since 2016. Winbourne Consulting LLC developed a five-year plan in 2017 that commissioners voted on March 16 to renew, with an updated task list.

“It’s hard to believe it has been five years. It’s just mind-boggling to me,” said Andreozzi. “This is super important to the public, me personally and the board as well. Thank you for taking us out of the dark ages in terms of E911.”

He asked that the 911 board cross-reference the five-year plan and show what’s been completed.

The Enhanced 911 Board states in the 2022 updates list that it would like to change from a single five-year plan update to a rolling addition to the five-year plan on a yearly basis to continue with projects and continuity in the operations and planning.

The 2022 plan updates include the CAD transition, creating unity with one radio system for the county and shared frequencies, which means changes for the Elko Fire Department, upgrading repeaters, and replacing dispatch equipment, such as headsets, desks, chairs, and cabinets and more.

The CAD transition for Elko Dispatch is costing $150,000 and should be completed in 2023, while the CAD transition for West Wendover will cost $600,000 and is estimated to be completed in 2023-2024, according to the work chart in the updated five-year plan.

The current CAD system’s patch that keeps it operating expires on Dec. 31 of this year, Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten said back in October, explaining that the upgrade would allow police departments, fire departments and other emergency services to interact.

The CAD improvements would also provide the ability for the Central Dispatch Center in Elko to take over for West Wendover if the West Wendover center went down, or the other way around.

Money for the NextGen 911 system for the county came from donations of more than $200,000, federal grants and the 25-cent initial surcharge. The federal grants totaled $313,500 for Elko and West Wendover and $118,500 for the dispatch center on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation.

