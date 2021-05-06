County revenues to rise in new fiscal year

The tentative budget for the new fiscal year does not include the estimated $10.2 million Elko County is receiving under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Minor said the county will wait for the money to arrive and to learn what the money can cover.

“We need to see what kind of strings are on it,” he said.

The budget packet presented to Elko County Commissioners on May 5 included the assessed valuation totals and population estimates from the Nevada Department of Taxation.

The assessed valuations that include net proceeds of mines show Elko County’s valuation is up 9.59%. The valuation is nearly $2.53 billion, compared with a little less than $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year.

Valuations for the cities in the county were lower, however.

The valuation for the City of Elko is nearly $599.43 million, down 0.37% from $620.01 million in the current fiscal year. Carlin’s valuation is down 3.32% to nearly $40 million, compared with $40.12 million in 2020-2021. Wells has a valuation of $30.49 million, down 7.92% from nearly $33.12 million, while West Wendover’s assessed valuation is $143.6 million, down 2.53% from $147.33 million.