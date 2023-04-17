ELKO – Assessed valuation for Elko County for the 2023-2024 fiscal year is nearly $2.5 billion, up 5.48% from the valuation for the current fiscal year when including net proceeds from mines that are estimated to be down 36.51%, factoring in suspension of mining at Jerritt Canyon.

Elko County Comptroller Susan Paprocki provided information on April 6 from the Nevada Department of Taxation that confirmed the mine’s shutdown was calculated into the net proceeds estimate provided to the county.

First Majestic Silver announced on March 20 that the company was suspending gold mining at Jerritt Canyon north of Elko but would continue exploration.

The net proceeds valuation for the coming fiscal year is estimated at nearly $135.9 million, compared with nearly $213.9 million for the current fiscal year, according to Department of Taxation figures that Paprocki presented to county commissioners along with population figures and the preliminary county budget for 2023-2024.

Paprocki said in a call that the county doesn’t budget for net proceeds revenue until later as a “best practice,” and she told the Board of Fire Commissioners on April 5 that net proceeds of minerals are “very volatile.”

When the finalized net proceeds revenue comes to the county the budget can be augmented, or the proceeds carried over to the following fiscal year, she said in an April 6 call.

Mining companies pay a 5% net proceeds of minerals tax, and an excise tax of 0.75% for mines with gross revenues of $20 million to $150 million or 1.1% on mines with gross revenues of more than $150 million. The excise tax provision was added by the 2021 Nevada Legislature.

The county's assessed valuation without the net proceeds was more than $2.36 billion, up 9.46% over the nearly $2.16 billion without net proceeds for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Nevada Department of Taxation assessed valuations broken out for the other entities in the county with net proceeds included are: Carlin, $45.44 million, up 9.84%; Elko city, $684.84 million, up 11.29%; Wells, $34.07 million, up 8%; West Wendover, $165.18 million, up 13.3%; Jackpot, $32.64 million, up 10.19%; Montello, $2.29 million, up 9.23%; Mountain City, nearly $2.48 million, up 5.26%; Elko Convention and Visitors Authority, $1.62 billion, up 5.26%; TV district, $1.52 billion, up 5.93%; and Elko Fire Protection District, $1.57 billion, up 2.23%.

The taxation department’s estimate for the county’s total population for the upcoming fiscal year is 56,396, up 1,850. Elko city’s population estimate is 21,303, up 327 from the 2022-2023 fiscal year, while Carlin’s is 2,531, down 84.

The population for Wells is estimated at 1,272, the same as the current fiscal year, and West Wendover’s population is up 12 to 4,464, while Jackpot’s is up 204 to 1,148. Montello’s population is 63, up 3, and Mountain City’s is 104, up 30 for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The population for the Elko County Fire Protection District is 26,826, up 1,595.

Expenses in the tentative budget for the county for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1 for operating funds that include the general fund, indigent fund, agriculture extension fund, library fund and juvenile fund total nearly $54.33 million.

The ending fund balance is expected to be $5.85 million, or 11.72% of budgeted expenditures. The state has a 16.67% cap on ending fund balances, and the 16.67% ending fund balance would be $8.32 million for the operating funds, according to the budget.

Paprocki told commissioners on April 5 that she strives “to maintain an ending fund balance above 8% and below 16%. I like it to be 12%. That’s about two months of expense if the sky should fall.”

The budget includes 3% cost-of-living pay hikes, a 6% increase to retirement contributions and a hike in health insurance contributions for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, while results of a pay study were implemented in the current fiscal year, according to Paprocki.

She estimated a roughly $3 million increase between the prior year and current fiscal year, which included the compensation and job classification study.

The total for the operating budget for salaries and wages is budgeted at nearly $21.38 million for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, compared with an estimated $21.28 million for the current fiscal year and $18.1 million for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Benefits are budgeted for 2023-2024 at $13.65 million, compared with an estimated $11.86 million for this fiscal year and $9.9 million for the prior year.

The beginning fund balance for the operating funds budget is tentatively set at $15.4 million for the 2023-2024 fiscal year and total revenues are estimated at $44.78 million.

For the general fund alone, the beginning fund balance is estimated at $13.4 million, revenues at $39.07 million and expenses at $47.13 million, with an ending fund balance of $5.34 million, or 12.5%, short of the 16.67% state fund balance figure of $1.78 million.

The estimated final budget figures for the current fiscal year in the general fund show revenues of $39.49 million, expenses of $42.8 million and an ending fund balance of $13.4 million that carries over to the 2023-2024 budget.

For the roads department, Paprocki said revenues have been “stagnant for year,” while expenses have increased, so the county transfers funds to the department.

“We all know that what a long, horrible winter this has been, and the roads are going to suffer because of that so we want to be sure the road fund has plenty of operating dollars,” she told commissioners.

The road fund revenues for the new fiscal year total nearly $3.5 million, including a $1.95 million transfer into the fund, and expenditures are $3.45 million, up from an estimated $3.1 million for this fiscal year and $2.73 million for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

The Regional Transportation Commission that includes the county and communities within the county had a beginning fund balance of $5.9 million coming into the fiscal year, and Paprocki said the budget shows that all will be spent because RTC can’t use money in an ending fund balance because of state rules.

Revenues for RTC total $3.01 million and expenditures are a little more than $9.01 million, with the county’s apportionment for the 2023-2024 fiscal year estimated at $1.92 million.

Regarding the events center project led by the Boys & Girls Club, the budget committee, Paprocki said the budget committee will be meeting to talk about funding sources to meet the county’s $15 million commitment over two years and will update the final budget.

According to the capital projects budget, there is $6.42 million reserved for the new fiscal year, and $8.58 million was reserved in that fund for center in the 2022-2023 fiscal budget. Paprocki said funds for the center also are “housed in different places.”

Commissioner Jon Karr wanted to know if American Rescue Plan Act and Federal Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund federal dollars could be used for the center.