County’s security camera ordinance will go into effect in November

ELKO – An ordinance prohibiting placement of security cameras that can view a neighbor’s property and threaten privacy rights has received final approval from county commissioners.

The ordinance states that “no person shall place or install a home security camera with the intent to capture images or video record areas of another person’s home and/or real property wherein there is a reasonable expectation of privacy.”

The amendment to county code also explains that a home security camera means any “video recording device or any other device that captures images used for security and/or surveillance on real property.”

Elex Vavrick of Spring Creek expressed concern about the potential for residents, especially the elderly, to end up having to spend money defending against a charge.

“You could be making criminals out of law-abiding people” who have installed security cameras for protection, he said, also questioning whether the definition could extend to doorbell cameras, back-up cameras or even Google Earth.

“The reasonable expectation of privacy is subjective at very best,” Vavrick said.

Chairman Jon Karr responded that the ordinance is aimed at people who mount cameras 15 to 20 feet in the air that can see into “five backyards.”

“None of us are outlawing or forbidding cameras,” he said.

Commissioner Cliff Eklund said residents should be able to use a “hot tub or whatever” without worrying about neighbors watching with cameras.

The approved ordinance was reworded after an earlier version that said “no home security camera shall be placed at a height greater than 9 feet from the ground or placed in a manner in which the camera captures images of another person’s home and/or property in which that person has a reasonable expectation of privacy.”

The approved ordinance no longer specifies the height of a camera.

The county’s chief civil deputy district attorney, Rand Greenburg, explained back in August that the ordinance was proposed because there had been “lots of complaints, some through the district attorney’s office” about security cameras interfering with privacy rights, and the office had opened a criminal case in one instance.

Greenburg said at the second reading that the district attorney’s office will have to prove criminal intent in any case brought because of security cameras, and a judge will make the ultimate decision.

The ordinance gives people who are being spied on and believe their rights have been violated the ability for recourse, he said.

“Reasonable expectation of privacy is well-defined in case law,” Greenburg said.

The ordinance is expected to go into effect in mid-November.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0