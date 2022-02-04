County says military jets, wildfire threaten sage grouse

ELKO – Elko County Commissioners unanimously approved comments to the Bureau of Land Management for upcoming sage grouse plan amendments, asking the government to examine conflicting habitat designations and impacts of wildland fires on the bird.

Scoping comments are used to suggest areas of study for environmental impact statements. Elko County’s five-page report includes statements to the BLM that “address new and relevant scientific information” and fill in gaps “to gain a complete picture of the sage grouse’s place in the sagebrush ecosystem and its relationship to other users ….”

“The need for this continued research is clear,” Elko County says. “The prior amendments to the sage grouse plan point out that ‘efforts to conserve the species and its habitat date back to the 1950s.’”

Prepared by Curtis Moore, Elko County Natural Resources director, the comment also requests the agency look at the results of seven decades of rules and regulations to protect the species — efforts that don’t seem to have affected the bird’s population.

“If nearly 70 years of conservation efforts have still resulted in the decline of populations, then it is necessary to find out exactly how many sage grouse there should be, as well as where they lived in the past and what kinds of land use they have co-existed with,” Moore wrote.

Elko County has embarked on several rounds of sage grouse planning and added new topics to standard ones, Moore told the Commissioners on Wednesday. Specifically, socio-economic data from the University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Economic Assessment Project and an examination into the history of the sage grouse in Elko County, which has not been uncovered by the county or used by the federal agency in its previous actions.

“What Elko County cannot find, and what each prior decision regarding sage grouse has failed to address, is what evidence there is that the Greater Sage Grouse was widely distributed through this area before European settlement,” Moore wrote.

“Elko County has been unable to locate any research that suggests that the sage grouse, a large, slow-moving bird, was exploited as a food resource on any large scale by the Native American tribes,” Moore continued in the report. “This is important because, if the goal of this process is to restore the sage grouse to their historic range, then accurate data regarding their historic range is necessary.”

“The biggest change” to the sage grouse conversation is the recent expansion of the Mountain Home Air Force Base’s training range, lowering the ceiling to 100 feet, Moore said on Wednesday.

He noted conflicting data from previous environmental impact statements stating that sage grouse are disturbed by more than 10 decibels. However, the changes would bring jet engine noise levels up to about 139 decibels without the sonic boom on flight at 100 feet.

“One of the things I think they should take a look at is that the training range is over what has previously been designated as prime sage grouse habitat,” Moore said. “Now there’s going to be regular jet runs over it.”

Moore said the question now is if that area is “still prime sage grouse habitat because that designation has the highest [and] most restrictions on it?” He wondered if the federal agency could modify the rules to clear up the contradictions.

The report observed that “the government dismisses this concern by pointing to a 1988 study of bobwhite quail to allege there won’t be any effect on sage grouse, while admitting that birds will be flushed in response to the noise.”

The impact of wildland fire and invasive annual grasses on sage grouse habitats also must be considered. The county asks the agency to “study the increased threat of wildland fire due to invasive annual grasses and put forward alternatives to manage that threat, including targeted grazing.”

Moore pointed to statistics from 2009 to 2021, where approximately 1.5 million acres of Elko County land was scorched by wildfires, impacting both livestock and wildlife, “as well as destroying habitat for game birds such as sage grouse and chukar.”

“In the 2018 wildfire season, wildfire cost the BLM alone $24 million to contain. The current system is unsustainable both from an ecological and fiscal perspective,” the report stated.

Commissioner Rex Steninger encouraged the board to read the comments and noted that “after 70 years of conservation, all we’ve seen is a massive decline. That just makes me smile. I always bring those up in meetings at the state and federal level.”

He went on to explain the irony he saw in the situation, referring to an “old saying that it can only happen in a country that was founded by geniuses and currently operated by idiots.”

“What a unique situation,” Steninger observed. “We have an invasive bird that [the government] feel is threatened, its main predator is a federally protected raven and we go out and hunt it and kill it for sport every fall.”

