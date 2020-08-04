County seeking input on virus funds

“Our commission is faced with a tough choice,” Steninger said Monday. “Do we join the governor’s efforts to force our residents into compliance with what I feel are unconstitutional directives or do we honor our oaths to uphold the Constitution, defy the governor and risk losing the CARES money that can be used as grants to our struggling businesses?”

He cited directives such as limiting the size of gatherings, mandatory face coverings, and business closures as unconstitutional.

City of Elko officials also balked at the CARES Act requirements, with Councilman Chip Stone voting last month against a $3.7 million agreement based on the potential involvement of local law enforcement resources.

The rest of the council – except Mayor Reece Keener, who was absent – voted to pursue the agreement even after City Attorney Dave Stanton warned that it “could be interpreted to mean that the city has to allocate police resources to ensuring there are no violations of the governor’s directives.”

Elko County has seen a big surge in coronavirus cases since Sisolak’s Phase 2 reopening plan went into effect in June. The number rose from about two dozen on June 1 to 480 on August 1.