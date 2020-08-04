County seeking input on virus funds

ELKO – County commissioners are hoping to receive public input Wednesday on a COVID-19 plan that could deliver millions of dollars to local governments – if they are willing to play a role in enforcement of state directives.
The federal CARES Act distributed money to Nevada and its larger counties, but left it up to Gov. Steve Sisolak to hand out the rest.
“The governor has been pressuring us to adopt and enforce his directives before releasing the $9-plus million in CARES money he has earmarked for Elko County and its incorporated cities,” Commissioner Rex Steninger said Monday. Only half of the money is being released in the first phase.
Counties would be required to give noncompliant businesses warnings, but a third violation could lead to criminal prosecution by the state.
At a July 15 meeting, the commission eliminated a provision in the reopening plan that called for the county to establish a phone line for residents to report non-compliance with the governor’s directives. Steninger and Commissioner Cliff Eklund both described the proposal as putting neighbors in the position of “snitching” on each other.
A draft of the county’s Re-opening Response Plan is posted on the county website and will be presented during a public hearing at Wednesday’s commission meeting.
“Our commission is faced with a tough choice,” Steninger said Monday. “Do we join the governor’s efforts to force our residents into compliance with what I feel are unconstitutional directives or do we honor our oaths to uphold the Constitution, defy the governor and risk losing the CARES money that can be used as grants to our struggling businesses?”
He cited directives such as limiting the size of gatherings, mandatory face coverings, and business closures as unconstitutional.
City of Elko officials also balked at the CARES Act requirements, with Councilman Chip Stone voting last month against a $3.7 million agreement based on the potential involvement of local law enforcement resources.
The rest of the council – except Mayor Reece Keener, who was absent – voted to pursue the agreement even after City Attorney Dave Stanton warned that it “could be interpreted to mean that the city has to allocate police resources to ensuring there are no violations of the governor’s directives.”
Elko County has seen a big surge in coronavirus cases since Sisolak’s Phase 2 reopening plan went into effect in June. The number rose from about two dozen on June 1 to 480 on August 1.
Steninger pointed out, however, that he felt the number of total cases since the pandemic began was insignificant. He explained he felt the more important number was the active cases, since recently more people have been recovering from the virus than contracting it. Active cases peaked on July 19 at 180, but had declined to 81 by the end of the month.
Commissioners meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Nannini Administration Building at 540 Court St.
