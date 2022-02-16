County seeks 50 cents out of former school tax

ELKO – Elko County plans to request 50 cents out of the 75 cents in property taxes available with the end of the Elko County School District’s pay-as-you-go fund, which means taxes would go down by amounts that vary depending on where residents live.

County residents outside city limits could see a 25-cent drop in the tax rate.

“I think we can do great things with the extra revenue,” said Commissioner Rex Steninger, who attended the meeting by phone.

Elko County Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to send a letter to the Nevada Department of Taxation stating that it intends to raise the tax by 50 cents, after Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne outlined what cities in the county are also planning for a piece of the tax leftovers.

She said the City of Elko is looking at taking 20 cents of the pay-as-you-go funds, and West Wendover also is going for 20 cents. Wells is planning 5 cents and Carlin between 10 and 15 cents. The maximum tax rate is $3.66 for the county and the cities.

Property owners in the cities would pay the 50-cent county tax, as well as municipal portions.

West Wendover citizens would save 5 cents with their 20-cent city tax hike, and Wells residents would see a 20-cent savings, for example. Elko city residents could save 5 cents, if the Elko City Council decides in a special meeting Friday to raise taxes by 20 cents.

Taxes wouldn’t go up for taxpayers at any rate because they have been paying the 75 cents for school construction, but tax abatements could affect how much taxes property owners pay. State law provides a partial abatement by applying a 3% cap on a taxpayer’s primary residence.

Commissioners said a judicial center for Elko County was a priority, but the letter to the Nevada Department of Taxation does not require that the county specify what the tax increase would fund.

Judicial center priority

Commissioner Jon Karr said his priority is the judicial center, and the “stars have aligned” to make it possible for the county to pick up tax dollars. Voters defeated the 75-cent pay-as-you-go tax for school projects in November 2020, and that tax ends June 30.

Chairman Delmo Andreozzi said the county has been limited in its tax rate, but needs have grown with population growth. He said he wants revenue raised in the tax hike to be “locked in” for capital needs and not go into the general fund.

He said he agreed with Karr that the judicial center should be the priority.

Osborne said the county has added a district court judge and support staff and an additional justice of the peace in the last five years “who are tasked with carrying out the judicial function in a facility that is no longer adequate to meeting the needs of staff and our community.”

She also said changes in the timeframe for bail hearings that begins July 1 under a new state law will affect costs for the courts, district attorney’s office, public defender’s office, and the Elko County Jail staff. Bail hearings must be held within 48 hours, rather than 72 hours. The requirement will mean weekend coverage.

The county staff recommended the 50-cent increase in the tax rate. The county’s tax rate has been at 83 cents since 2006.

Although the Elko Boys and Girls Club last week at the Elko City Council meeting proposed a recreation and events center for Elko, commissioners didn’t discuss that project as they talked about the tax increase.

“We’re not voting on the Boys and Girls Club recreation center. That has not been presented,” Karr said.

And commissioners didn’t talk about providing financial help to the school district at the Feb. 16 meeting, although they had talked about the schools at their previous meeting on taxes.

Commissioner Wilde Brough did reiterate, however, that school enrollment has stayed around 10,000 for many years and schools had a significant amount of money for construction over those years.

He said the 50-cent plan was “as a good a plan as I’ve seen. The judicial center is No. 1.”

Public support

Lee Hoffman told Commissioners he was speaking as a citizen instead of chairman of the Elko County Republican Party, and gave his support to the board to raise the county’s tax assessment “so that the money that is generated here stays here under local control instead of being sent off to the state or the feds, and then we get it back through grants.”

“Way too much of our tax money goes to the state and the federal government before we can get it back with strings attached,” he said.

One county resident told commissioners he would like to see the tax money spent on roads and broadband internet for rural areas such as Ryndon, Osino, White Rock, Kittridge Canyon and South Fork.

“They pay taxes just like everybody else, and it might be nice to actually have them benefit for once,” he said.

Lamoille resident Casey Gallagher gave his support for the tax proposal, speaking as a business owner who is raising a family in the community and plans on “being here for a long time.”

Gallagher, who is also president of the Boys and Girls Club board of directors, said the County had an opportunity “that doesn’t come around very often” to open up more capital funding for projects needed to handle Elko’s population growth over the past 20 years.

“We are going through growing pains. You can see in Elko entities that were built for a certain population size. Facilities built to handle a certain size of community,” he said. “I hope to see the County and all incorporated cities work for it and get their fair share of this tax.”

Elko County Realtor Bert Gurr, who has declared he will run for state Assembly this year, said he was in favor of the County Commissioners’ decision to apply for 50 cents, which “makes the most sense.”

“It’s here. Get it [because] we need it. We’ve needed for years,” Gurr said. “The school district needed it too when it started.”

Gurr said he knew people were already talking about the proposed recreation and events center, but that item wasn’t involved in the County’s tax discussion.

“That discussion has got to happen, but that’s not a part of this,” he said.

Resident Vern Hatch said he recognized the importance of Elko County building a judicial center, but he was against taxpayer money going toward the recreation and events center recently proposed to the Elko City Council.

Instead, Hatch said he supported the tax money going to the Elko Convention Center or Elko County Fairgrounds to expand their facilities.

Dividing the tax

After defeating the 75-cent pay-as-you- go tax, voters nixed a school district bonding proposal of 50 cents late last year.

Osborne said there could be 5 cents of the 75-cents left available in the tax cap that could provide some room for the school district to bond for a project if they receive voter approval in the future. The 5 cents would be the amount of leeway for West Wendover that plans a 20-cent tax hike and for Elko if it approves 20 cents.

The school district would be limited by the highest amount the cities increase taxes because of the $3.66 tax cap.

Osborne said in a Feb. 16 email that the county met with all the cities in Elko County on Feb. 14 “to collaborate on the tax rate,” and the county also had a separate meeting with a City of Elko representative on Feb. 1 and Feb. 11, as well as meetings in early 2021.

County staff additionally met with the Nevada Department of Taxation on Feb. 8.

“Because the county’s taxing district overlaps with all other entities within the boundaries of the county, we have been in a position where we have not been able to implement any increases despite growing responsibilities over the last several years,” Osborne told commissioners, citing as an example the unfunded mandates from the state that “carry a price tag of nearly $6 million a year.”

Potential projects

County staff put together a list of possible construction within the next five years that includes: $1.1 million for the Wright building near the downtown courthouse; $40 million for a judicial center complex addition and office space; Elko Recreation and Events Center Project, $15 million; sheriff’s office expansion, $1 million; a new ambulance station in Elko, $5 million; road department shop upgrades, $1 million; and Jackpot housing development, $1.5 million, for a total of $74.6 million.

The list also includes $500,000 for juvenile detention center maintenance and repair, $11.2 million for new vehicles and equipment for county departments, $2 million for new software for finance, human resources and community development departments and those needs added to construction bring the total to $88.3 million.

Karr said he wanted the public to know that once the judicial center is built, and if the county doesn’t need other projects, then taxes could be lowered.

