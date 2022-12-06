County seeks input on website redesign

ELKO – Elko County invites citizens and visitors to provide feedback as the process of redesigning the County website begins with the release of a completely confidential survey to the public which will be available through January 2023.

Elko County staff is beginning the year long process of the revising the website this month by creating a survey to help determine what our citizens need and want from our website through the various devices they now use, while streamlining our information in a more intuitive manner.

As the survey is completed, we will follow up the process by utilizing the analytics of our current pages and meeting with departments to address any information or service that needs to be provided to our citizens as the County continues to modernize. Part of the modernization includes, in the next couple of years, implementation of new software systems that heighten the ability to provide more services and transparency to the public with alternative avenues of access including more online opportunities and services.

We are excited about the opportunity of giving our citizens a chance to put their stamp on our County’s website and value their input into making our website a more useful tool for citizens and visitors alike, stated County Manager Amanda Osborne.

The survey link can be found on our website at www.elkocountynv.net or on surveymonkey.

For more information contact the County Manager’s Office at 775-738-5398 or email countyadministration@elkocountynv.net.