County selling water rights for explosives plant

Moore said on April 8 that he understood the Carlin operation would be an emulsions plant and that the company picked the Carlin site to be near a railroad spur.

Although the appraiser, Lyn Norberg of Carson City, said he would stand by his appraisal, Zach Woodbury raised concerns because he believes the appraisal is deficient. Woodbury is on the county’s Natural Resource Management Advisory Committee.

“The appraisal fails to address the most common set of values for water rights in Nevada, which is date of priority,” he wrote in a letter to the county, and he told commissioners at their meeting that older water rights have higher value. Elko County’s date for the rights in question is 1872, which is earlier than the priority dates of sales the appraiser used.

Woodbury said a water right dated 1872 is expected to be delivered “about 80% of the time,” while a more junior date of 1880 is expected to be delivered “just 52% of the time.”

“You guys are setting a precedent today, if you don’t get a premium,” Woodbury said.

Commissioner Rex Steninger said, however, that the purpose of the sale “is to allow a business to develop north of Carlin.”