County selling water rights for explosives plant

ELKO – Elko County is selling water rights now designated for use by the Northeastern Nevada Railport to Southwest Energy LLC for a new explosives plant north of Carlin that would serve the mining industry.
Elko County Commissioners agreed to sell 6.64 acre-feet of decreed surface water rights out of the county’s 424.1 acre-feet of rights for the appraised value of $13,280 after determining the sale would be for economic development purposes. The appraisal is for $2,000 per acre.
Southwest Energy plans to build a plant for between $12 million and $15 million and employ eight people, according to the county’s natural resources director, Curtis Moore.
“The product will serve four different states,” said Commissioner Cliff Eklund of Carlin.
The resolution determining that the sale is in the best interest of the public states that Southwest Energy needs 6.64 acre-feet annually to offset its groundwater pumping.
Traffic is up at Northeastern Nevada Regional Railport in Elko County, where one of the newest customers is Newmont Mining Corp., which ships …
The Tucson, Ariz.-based company provides explosive products and services to mining, quarry and construction customers across the West. It manufactures and loads hundreds of millions of pounds of blasting agents every year, the company’s website says.
The website also states that “combining expertise in blast hole drilling, dewatering, bulk manufacturing and the field application of explosive technology with the industry’s most advanced commercial explosives and solutions, Southwest Energy and its joint venture partner Orica have created an organization that is aligned with the growing needs of customers to deliver significant downstream value beyond blasting.”
Moore said on April 8 that he understood the Carlin operation would be an emulsions plant and that the company picked the Carlin site to be near a railroad spur.
Although the appraiser, Lyn Norberg of Carson City, said he would stand by his appraisal, Zach Woodbury raised concerns because he believes the appraisal is deficient. Woodbury is on the county’s Natural Resource Management Advisory Committee.
“The appraisal fails to address the most common set of values for water rights in Nevada, which is date of priority,” he wrote in a letter to the county, and he told commissioners at their meeting that older water rights have higher value. Elko County’s date for the rights in question is 1872, which is earlier than the priority dates of sales the appraiser used.
Woodbury said a water right dated 1872 is expected to be delivered “about 80% of the time,” while a more junior date of 1880 is expected to be delivered “just 52% of the time.”
“You guys are setting a precedent today, if you don’t get a premium,” Woodbury said.
Commissioner Rex Steninger said, however, that the purpose of the sale “is to allow a business to develop north of Carlin.”
Moore said Norberg told him that there are not a lot of comparable sales of water rights on the Humboldt River, and if he were hired to update his appraisal he would come up with the same amount.
Norberg stated in his appraisal that the future use of the water has yet to be formally approved by the Nevada Division of Water Resources.
Moore said that if Southwest Energy does not use the water rights for economic development within five years, the water rights revert to the county.
He also said the railport “is built out for the most part” and there is no need for the acre-feet the county is selling to Southwest Energy.