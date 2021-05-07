County supports Ruby Vista Ranch funding effort

“If we sponsor that, what does it mean? Do we have grant assurances that we have to make? Do we have to administer it? Do we have any upfront money? None of that is answered,” Andreozzi said.

+2 Ruby Vista Ranch preparing for Phase I SPRING CREEK — Spring Creek residents got an update on the Ruby Vista Ranch development and the impact it may have on their community Wednesda…

Another problem was that the project “is very centralized. It only benefits one area,” he continued. Andreozzi suggested that developing the Errecart Boulevard loop road would be more beneficial to the community as a whole, particularly for Spring Creek area residents who commute to Elko during the week.

“If [the earmark] benefited a bunch of different people, I would feel a little bit differently and not knowing what we are getting ourselves into without seeing that, I have a hard time putting my name alongside it,” Andreozzi said.

“I don’t have anything against them,” he said.

Ruby Vista Ranch on County Commission agenda SPRING CREEK – Is another residential development on its way to Spring Creek?

Commissioner Rex Steninger said he held an opposing view to Andreozzi’s, pointing out that the Commissioners have set precedence by sponsoring many grants for various local entities.