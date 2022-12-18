County to hear requests from two Elko Summit property developers

ELKO -- Elko County Board of Commissioners will consider two actions this week related to developments along Lamoille Highway at Elko Summit.

The board meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the Nannini Administration Building.

Commissioners will consider a request from Ridge Top LLC for vacating a 50-foot right of way on City View Road at the top of Elko Summit. The requesting parcel is one of seven along the south side of Lamoille Highway.

The board will also consider a request from Maridek LLC for a tentative map dividing land into six 40-acres parcels in Spring Creek. The land is on the north side of Lamoille Highway, extending roughly two miles from Tower Road to Spring Valley Place.

In other business, the board will consider reappointing Bryce Putnam as the Elko County Health Officer for a two-year period, and present a plaque of recognition to John Ellison “for his years of service and dedication to the citizens of Elko County.”

Commissioners will also hear a request from the Elko County Juvenile Detention and Probation Department for an agreement with PACE Coalition providing youth supervisors for the Wendover Against Intoxicated Teens program.

The board will also consider restructuring the Building and Maintenance Supervisor position to a Facilities Superintendent position which will supervise and manage the Public Works and Building Maintenance departments.