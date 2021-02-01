County to look at setting up COVID fines fund

ELKO – Elko County Commissioners on Wednesday will be considering a resolution establishing a fund to help businesses fined by state enforcement agencies over COVID-19 restrictions, as a follow-up to a January resolution pointing to such action.
“Expenditures from the fund are in support of businesses that have been or may be fined by government agencies,” states the proposal for setting up the COVID-19 Donation Fund.
The resolution approved on Jan. 6 called for Gov. Steve Sisolak to ease COVID-19 restrictions that are impacting businesses “before one more business is lost” and also said the county would consider opening a donation-supported fund to aid businesses facing past or future fines.
The county’s January resolution also asked county staff to research litigation opportunities that “the county, or multiple counties collaboratively, could pursue to provide relief to our local business.”
Eureka, White Pine and Lyon counties have passed similar emergency resolutions aimed at the governor. Elko City Council approved a modified version at its last meeting.
In answer, Sisolak and Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said late last week that those resolutions have no force, send a mixed message, and cannot override the governor’s emergency directives regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To my knowledge, Elko County has not heard directly from Governor Sisolak or from the AG’s office related to the resolution passed on January 6th to support our local businesses and economy,” Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne said in an email Monday.
The Democratic governor and attorney general said “resolutions like this are mere statements and nothing more,” and they said the directives have been issued under state law and upheld in courts several times.
They also said that the resolutions “are counterproductive and confusing to Nevadans.”
In their joint statement they said, however, that “we recognize the toll this pandemic is taking on all Nevadans,” and they were determined to continue working with local elected officials to protect residents and the economy.
Elko County’s resolution to establish a COVID-19 fund is on the agenda for the county meeting at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Nannini Administration Building. It requires that the fund be set up within the county treasury and be subject to audit.
Osborne said the county still plans to move ahead with the special fund, and checks can be made out to Elko County and mailed or dropped off at the fiscal affairs office.
The Jan. 6 resolution also called for Elko County’s staff to research whether unspent and recently extended CARES Act funding could be used in support of business, as well as look into ordinances that could be amended to support local businesses and/or limit the access of state enforcement agencies to businesses.