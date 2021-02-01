County to look at setting up COVID fines fund

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“To my knowledge, Elko County has not heard directly from Governor Sisolak or from the AG’s office related to the resolution passed on January 6th to support our local businesses and economy,” Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne said in an email Monday.

The Democratic governor and attorney general said “resolutions like this are mere statements and nothing more,” and they said the directives have been issued under state law and upheld in courts several times.

They also said that the resolutions “are counterproductive and confusing to Nevadans.”

In their joint statement they said, however, that “we recognize the toll this pandemic is taking on all Nevadans,” and they were determined to continue working with local elected officials to protect residents and the economy.

Elko County’s resolution to establish a COVID-19 fund is on the agenda for the county meeting at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Nannini Administration Building. It requires that the fund be set up within the county treasury and be subject to audit.

Osborne said the county still plans to move ahead with the special fund, and checks can be made out to Elko County and mailed or dropped off at the fiscal affairs office.