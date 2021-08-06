County to partner with CC Communications for broadband grant

ELKO – CC Communications will be partnering with Elko County to apply for a federal fixed broadband service grant to provide high-speed internet service beginning with the Spring Creek area, where CC is already installing fiber.

Elko County Commissioners voted to go with CC Communications after considering partnering with both CC and Anthem Broadband, the two companies that submitted proposals by the county’s Aug. 2 deadline. The federal deadline for applications is Aug. 17.

Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said high-speed internet service “has become in our world today just as important as water and power,” and he recommended the county look at partnering with both companies.

Commissioner Rex Steninger said he would only approve seeking the grant if both can apply, but he and Andreozzi later changed their vote to go with CC Communications after Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne recommended CC because the company “is shovel ready” and has a better chance at grant money.

CC Chief Executive Officer and General Manager Mark Feest said he would be asking for 40% of the $18.37 million project cost, or $7.35 million, and the company would cover the remaining 60%. He said CC has already invested $1.1 million in the county outside the city not included in the proposal amounts.