County to partner with CC Communications for broadband grant

ELKO – CC Communications will be partnering with Elko County to apply for a federal fixed broadband service grant to provide high-speed internet service beginning with the Spring Creek area, where CC is already installing fiber.
Elko County Commissioners voted to go with CC Communications after considering partnering with both CC and Anthem Broadband, the two companies that submitted proposals by the county’s Aug. 2 deadline. The federal deadline for applications is Aug. 17.
Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said high-speed internet service “has become in our world today just as important as water and power,” and he recommended the county look at partnering with both companies.
Commissioner Rex Steninger said he would only approve seeking the grant if both can apply, but he and Andreozzi later changed their vote to go with CC Communications after Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne recommended CC because the company “is shovel ready” and has a better chance at grant money.
CC Chief Executive Officer and General Manager Mark Feest said he would be asking for 40% of the $18.37 million project cost, or $7.35 million, and the company would cover the remaining 60%. He said CC has already invested $1.1 million in the county outside the city not included in the proposal amounts.
Anthem’s Jasen Herr said Anthem was seeking a little more than $13 million, and it would be putting in a 10% match of about $1.5 million for extending broadband service in the county. He said the grant would move up project phases to allow the company to expand to Carlin, Wells, West Wendover and Battle Mountain.
He said work has not started yet but the company just received 200 miles of conduit.
Nevada Gold Mines chose to partner with Idaho-based Anthem to provide high-speed internet service to Elko, Spring Creek and Lamoille and later to other communities where NGM also has a presence by providing $30 million in loans to Anthem for the Elko Area Digital Transformation Project. The initial $10 million comes through the I-80 Fund that NGM started and $20 million will be through the NGM endowment fund.
The National Telecommunication and Information Administration has $288 million available to provide grants in the $5 million to $30 million range and calls for a partnership with one or more fixed broadband service providers. No cost-sharing or matching funds are required but a match of at least 10% will receive favorable consideration, according to NTIA.
Anthem and CC had earlier submitted proposals to Elko City Council for NTIA grants to provide service in the city. White Cloud Communications protested the city’s tight deadline for proposals.
The council decided at its July 27 meeting against seeking the grant money after White Cloud’s protest letter. Council members agreed that a Nevada-specific grant expected to be offered next year might be a better fit.
The fact that CC Communications uses NNE Construction Inc., a local company that uses local employees, also was a selling point for commissioners, including Cliff Eklund, who said he liked the use of a local contractor.