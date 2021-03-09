County to put courtroom in former bank building

Ingersoll said the county should not invest in changes to the 110-year-old courthouse that would involve structural loads.

Courtroom space was shuffled starting on Jan. 4, when Department 3 Judge Mason Simons moved into the Department 1 courtroom, office and chambers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Department 1 Judge Kriston Hill’s offices were moved off-site. Hearings for her courtroom float within the county complex, moving among two to three different locations each week.

Hill told the Elko Daily Free Press in January the plan was for her and her staff to move into the former bank building once the remodeling was completed.

Meanwhile, the county is looking at creating a justice center, but Osborne said that would be at least five to seven years from now. At that point the county could use the bank building for something else, such as a municipal court.

“We could do temporary walls, but we’re still five years out from the long-term plan,” she told commissioners at their March 3 meeting.

“It’s crucial to keep the judges under one roof,” said Commissioner Rex Steninger, referring to the justice center.