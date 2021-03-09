County to put courtroom in former bank building

ELKO – A former bank building at 605 Idaho St. that is already owned by Elko County will be remodeled in the coming months to house a district court and provide much-needed storage space.
“We’re trying to do it for a half-million (dollars) or less,” said Thomas Ingersoll, the county’s building official, but he cautioned that with construction up around the country, contractors are booked and building materials are scarce.
Elko County Commissioners approved contracting with ZGA Architects & Planners for $47,105 as the project design manager for the construction contract bidding and the construction manager, but only after they felt the project would blend with a long-term plan for county facilities.
Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne estimated 60 days until plans and specifications are ready for the project and “four months or so for the actual construction.”
The county purchased the two-story building that housed Washington Federal Bank for $1.3 million in January 2020, with the idea of remodeling the structure for future use and for the parking space.
Osborne said the original plan was to move the county treasurer and recorder offices to create space for the new third Fourth Judicial District Court in the courthouse. Remodeling in the courthouse would have involve creating a secondary access, however.
Ingersoll said the county should not invest in changes to the 110-year-old courthouse that would involve structural loads.
Courtroom space was shuffled starting on Jan. 4, when Department 3 Judge Mason Simons moved into the Department 1 courtroom, office and chambers.
Department 1 Judge Kriston Hill’s offices were moved off-site. Hearings for her courtroom float within the county complex, moving among two to three different locations each week.
Hill told the Elko Daily Free Press in January the plan was for her and her staff to move into the former bank building once the remodeling was completed.
Meanwhile, the county is looking at creating a justice center, but Osborne said that would be at least five to seven years from now. At that point the county could use the bank building for something else, such as a municipal court.
“We could do temporary walls, but we’re still five years out from the long-term plan,” she told commissioners at their March 3 meeting.
“It’s crucial to keep the judges under one roof,” said Commissioner Rex Steninger, referring to the justice center.
ZGA provided preliminary plans that call for remodeling the 6,600-square-foot first floor of the bank building, using long-term construction — not temporary walls — to provide space for a courtroom, a judge and the judge’s staff.
Steninger said that when he saw the proposal for the remodeling project he had “no idea that was coming. I don’t want to throw away $500,000.”
Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said the facilities plan is important, and he wants to be sure the bank building will tie into the long-range plan.
“I can support it if it meets and matches up with long-term goals,” he said.
Osborne said the county should be able to afford the bank remodeling, because the county had put aside $1.5 million to buy the building and there are still funds remaining.