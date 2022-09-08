County to sell water rights for meatpacking plant

ELKO – Elko County has agreed to sell 5.81 acre-feet of water to Devils Gate Ranch for $37,500 for a proposed meat packing plant rather than lease the rights for $3,750 a year, but the agreement will include a reversion clause so that the water rights return to the county if the plant isn’t developed.

“The staff recommendation is to go ahead and sell these water rights,” said Curtis Moore, director of natural resources and assistant county manager, who recommended the reversion clause in case the plant isn’t constructed within five years.

He said a sale rather than a lease “makes it a little cleaner” and easier to administer, and that is the way other water rights from the Northeastern Nevada Regional Railport have been handled. And he said a negotiated sale agreement will come back to commissioners for final approval.

A sale also “gives us money up front,” Moore said, reporting that after the sale, the county will still have 200 acre-feet of water rights available at the railport east of Elko, as well as decreed surface water rights there.

Chairman Delmo Andreozzi told fellow commissioners on Sept. 7 that any motion they make should include specific findings that include the water rights defaulting back to the county if the proposed plant isn’t developed.

“I am actually a big fan of this project,” he said, thanking the developers for proposing the packing plant that would move secure food closer to county residents and benefit the agricultural and ranching communities.

The motion for the sale and reversion clause passed unanimously.

The sale figure for the groundwater rights at the railport is the appraised amount, which John S. Wright & Associates stated equates to $645.44 per acre-feet per year, if the ranch leased the water rights for 10 years.

Elko County can sell or lease water rights without first offering them to the public if the water is being sold or leased for economic development, according to the county, which cited state statutes.

Back in early June, Ken Bowler, owner of the Devils Gate Ranch, asked commissioners for the water rights for a planned $1.2 million meatpacking plant that he said would begin with a 7,500-square-foot building and the ability to process 100 cattle per week. The meat would be frozen on site.

“We feel this would be the perfect location, and it will help ranchers, hopefully, increase their profit margin, he said at the time, acknowledging that the steps of U.S. Department of Agriculture certification could be difficult but he was willing to try.

Jon Griggs, president of the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association, said in early June that it is traditionally a “struggle to get a USDA inspector to a fairly small operation or into a market like Elko” but the Nevada Department of Agriculture is getting set up so state inspectors do the same job as federal inspectors.