County urges NDOT to fix frontage road in Carlin

CARLIN -- Elko County Commissioners have joined Carlin City Council and Carlin businesses in urging the Nevada Department of Transportation to put repairs to Rolling Thunder Way on the list of priorities for projects in the county.

The frontage road is on the north side of Interstate 80. Commissioner Cliff Eklund said in a Dec. 6 call that exiting to the right takes drivers to the Battle Born Youth ChalleNGe Academy, and that portion of the road is in good shape. However, turn to the left and the road “has deteriorated considerably. There are potholes, and it is breaking up pretty bad.”

He said he and Chairman Delmo Andreozzi met with the Nevada Department of Transportation and business owners who have establishments along the road “trying to come up with a solution. Funding isn’t so flush anymore.”

Eklund said that those in the meeting came up with a procedure for pursuing the project, and Andreozzi said approval would have to come from the Nevada Transportation Board.

Carlin City Council already wrote a letter to NDOT seeking repairs for the frontage road, and Eklund said he had asked that the road issue be on the Dec. 7 agenda for commissioners to consider additional support for the project.

Commissioners agreed and approved a letter that states the county “is respectfully requesting that the Nevada Department of Transportation review the request to be placed on the regional NDOT priority project list.”

The letter continues: “The City of Carlin and Elko County recognize the positive economic impact that repair/replacement of Rolling Thunder Way would have for the City of Carlin and Elko County. By extending asphalt west from the intersection of Vivian Grade Separation and Rolling Thunder Way, heavy equipment routing, business access and future economic development opportunities would be dramatically improved.”

Eklund told commissioners there are five businesses along the frontage road, which is NDOT right-of-way, and he felt a letter from the county would help chances for NDOT to add the road to the priority list “so they can start the process for funding and materials.”

Carlin Councilwoman Margaret Johnston said that along with the poor condition of the frontage road there is “a dust cloud” often seen along that road that is hazardous.

Andreozzi said the dust problem could be added to the letter the county is sending NDOT.

He also said the request for repairs for the frontage road is separate from the county’s efforts to prioritize passing lanes along U.S. Highway 93. Commissioners talked about U.S. 93 during a recent NDOT presentation.

NDOT’s deputy director, Cole Mortensen, told commissioners in November that NDOT is allocating $105 million for work projects in Elko County in 2023-2024 ranging from pavement preservation to charging stations for electric vehicles and plans more passing lanes on U.S. 93

The NDOT work list includes upgrades to portions of Interstate 80 and work on the Newmont Mine Road north of Carlin, but not the frontage road in Carlin.