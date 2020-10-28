Covid-19 business grants still available

ELKO – Elko City Council wants to help spread the word about the Elko County grant program for small businesses now that revised guidelines allow the city to contribute to the program, but there isn’t much time unless there is another extension of the deadline.
“The deadline was extended to October 29, 2020,” Elko County’s assistant manager and chief financial officer, Cash Minor, said Wednesday.
The deadline had been Oct. 6 for the county to accept applications from small businesses for grants because of impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nevada Association of Counties is overseeing the program.
The program offers grants through the Local Government Coronavirus Relief Fund (CARES) to small businesses, with amounts varying depending on the number of employees. A small business with five to nine workers might receive $10,000, and one with 25 to 50 employees might receive $20,000.
“Can we reach out to the county?” Councilwoman Mandy Simons asked on Tuesday, suggesting the city could help publicize the grant program.
The city’s financial services director, Jan Baum, said the last time she talked with Minor, the county did not have that many requests for grants for businesses. Minor earlier told the Elko Daily Free Press that as of Sept. 21 there were seven applications.
Elko and the county had an interlocal agreement for the business program that included a $1.1 million contribution from the city, but the city and county hit a roadblock over newer county wording of the agreement.
That agreement stated that businesses receiving grants would comply with all COVID-19 directives or executive orders as of Sept. 3, but the city opposed the cutoff date because of liability concerns. The council voted Sept. 22 to stay with the original agreement.
Baum told the council at its Oct. 27 meeting that Gov. Steve Sisolak’s finance office informed the city that the federal certification requirements no longer state that all COVID-19 restrictions must be met.
“We want to submit revised CARES certification to the state that takes out the paragraph,” she said.
The paragraph that has been rescinded because of new U.S. Treasury guidelines referred to the governor’s emergency directives and guidance from the Local Empowerment Advisory Panel. These included face-coverings, restrictions on social and public gatherings, social distancing mandates and restrictions on the occupancy of businesses and restaurants, as well as any subsequent emergency directives or executive orders related to the COVID-19 health crisis.
The University of Nevada’s Small Business Development Center partnered with the county to help licensed businesses with their applications. Free assistance is available at www.nevadasbdc.org or by calling 800-240-7094.
Details on applying for a grant are on the Nevada Association of Counties website.
Baum’s September report on cumulative CARES spending totaled $494,317 and showed a remaining balance of $3.24 million.
For example, the city spent a little more than $171 for health-related signs, roughly $6,700 for disinfecting supplies and equipment, nearly $736 for heavy duty paper towels and forehead thermometers, $17,820 for city sewer testing for COVID, and $8,606 for masks, gloves and eye protection.
Bigger expenses included $23,724 for fire and police officers dedicated to COVID tasks, $306,938 for COVID-19 sick and administrative pay, $94,239 for hardware and software to improve the city’s ability to work remotely, $4,799 for remote meeting space, and $30,000 for small business advertising assistance. The city also spent $495 for the administration of CARES funds.
