Covid-19 business grants still available

Elko and the county had an interlocal agreement for the business program that included a $1.1 million contribution from the city, but the city and county hit a roadblock over newer county wording of the agreement.

That agreement stated that businesses receiving grants would comply with all COVID-19 directives or executive orders as of Sept. 3, but the city opposed the cutoff date because of liability concerns. The council voted Sept. 22 to stay with the original agreement.

Baum told the council at its Oct. 27 meeting that Gov. Steve Sisolak’s finance office informed the city that the federal certification requirements no longer state that all COVID-19 restrictions must be met.

“We want to submit revised CARES certification to the state that takes out the paragraph,” she said.

The paragraph that has been rescinded because of new U.S. Treasury guidelines referred to the governor’s emergency directives and guidance from the Local Empowerment Advisory Panel. These included face-coverings, restrictions on social and public gatherings, social distancing mandates and restrictions on the occupancy of businesses and restaurants, as well as any subsequent emergency directives or executive orders related to the COVID-19 health crisis.