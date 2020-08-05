COVID-19 still a hot topic for County Commisioners

County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said if you look at all the statistics and try to determine what is actually going on, “you essentially have what I would say is a matrix that sets arbitrary numbers and the matrix may or may not be relevant to Elko County.”

Andreozzi said the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases is skewed because the only people being tested are those that are most likely to have contracted the virus.

“There are three categories of people getting tested right now: people who are going to go to the hospital for a procedure, they get tested; then you have people who are sick or they have symptoms, they are getting tested; and people that come in close contact with known and confirmed cases,” he said.

“My first reaction is we need to do community-wide testing so we can drive down that percentage, and Dr. Putnam will tell you that is actually the opposite (of what we need to do). We are going to take what little resources we have and chase people who aren’t necessarily sick,” Andreozzi added.

Amanda Osborne of the COVID-19 response team said the fact that the county saw more recoveries than new cases in July is a good indication, and gives the county some data points to discuss with the Governor’s Office regarding the metrics Elko County is being graded on.