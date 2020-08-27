COVID-19 task force denies request by Elko County to open bars as cases remain high

The county had additionally requested in its action plan permission from the task force to hold three special events, the Rides and Rods Car Show, the Elko County Fair and Livestock Show and the Gold Rush Challenge Bull Riding Event. All public gatherings statewide are currently limited to 50 people.

However, Cage said that the task force lacks the authority to allow the county to hold those events and said it would consider the matter further with the state’s Local Empowerment Advisory Panel, or LEAP, which has been tasked with advising counties as they work to reopen.

Other steps the county plans to take to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 include bringing on a new public health expert to advise them in their ongoing prevention efforts and a new full-time emergency manager.

The county has also said that it will offer community-based testing events with the assistance of the Nevada National Guard if the Nevada State Public Health Lab is able to turn around results in a timely fashion. In its report, Elko County said results are taking approximately six days to return from the lab, down from eight to nine days the previous week.