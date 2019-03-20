ELKO – A crowd of about 200 people jammed into the Elko County meeting chambers Wednesday afternoon to hear commissioners vote on a historic resolution declaring a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza received a round of applause when he entered the chamber. They applauded again about an hour later as commissioners unanimously voted to approve the measure.
A draft of the resolution stated in part that “this Board affirms its support of the duly elected Elko County Sheriff in the exercise of his sound discretion to not enforce any unconstitutional firearms laws against any citizen; and … will not authorize or appropriate any funds or resources for the purpose of enforcing law that unlawfully infringes on the constitutional right to keep and bear arms.”
Narvaiza previously said when read about Nevada Senate Bill 143, which deals with background checks for gun purchasers, he felt it was a bad bill that is not enforceable. The bill was quickly passed by the Democrat-controlled Legislature.
Advocates said a major goal of the legislation was to close the “gun show loophole” which allows people to purchase a firearm at a gun show without a background check. Narvaiza said his concern is that the law applies to every private gun sale.
“I do believe if you purchase a gun from a dealer, you should have a background check,” Narvaiza said. “But if I want to sell a firearm to a friend of mine I’ve known for 20 years, I should be able to do that.”
He said that in many situations the law would be difficult to enforce.
