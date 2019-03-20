Try 3 months for $3

ELKO – A crowd of about 200 people jammed into the Elko County Commissioners chambers Wednesday afternoon as the county prepared to vote on a historic resolution declaring a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza received a round of applause when he entered the chamber.

Commissioners are expected to pass the measure, joining other counties that are acting in defiance of state gun laws.

Narvaiza previously said when read about Nevada Senate Bill 143, which deals with background checks for gun purchasers, he felt it was a bad bill that is not enforceable. He talked to the county commissioners about taking a stand against the bill, and they were supportive.

At the Feb. 20 Elko County Commission meeting, Narvaiza and the commissioners briefly discussed the sanctuary county idea.

