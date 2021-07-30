Date set for school bond election

ELKO – A date has been set for Elko County’s special election on a school bond question.

County Clerk Kris Jakeman has submitted the names of six county residents recommended to prepare arguments for and against the proposed ballot question to be voted on Dec. 14.

Christy Armbruster, Janine Hansen, Lee Hoffman, Chris Johnson, Matt McCarty and Hiliary Wilson would write the arguments as they appear on the ballot question, which states:

“Shall Elko County School District, Nevada, be authorized to issue up to $150,000,000 of general obligation bonds, in one series or more, for the purpose of financing the acquisition, construction, improvement and equipping of school facilities?”

Each series of bonds is expected to require a property tax levy for up to 21 years. Due to the expiration of the District’s capital projects property tax rate of 75 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on June 30, 2022 and any property tax levy to repay the bonds not commencing until fiscal year 2023, passage of this question is not expected to result in an increase in the existing property tax rate levied by the District for capital projects, and will not result in an increase in property taxes.

The county advertised for residents to volunteer to serve on the pro and con committees.

County commissioners are scheduled to consider the nominees when they meet Wednesday afternoon in the Nannini Administration Building.

