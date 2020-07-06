Deep cuts but no new taxes in Sisolak's budget

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARSON CITY (AP) — As Nevada struggles with nation-topping unemployment and enormous revenue loss facing the state's gambling and hospitality industries, Gov. Steve Sisolak released a report on Monday evening proposing measures to plug the state's estimated $1.2 billion budget shortfall.

The report calls for “deep cuts in services and proposals” and says budget balancing efforts addressed in the Legislature's upcoming special session will not include passing any new taxes.

“Considering any new revenue streams would require substantial time to setup, administer, and implement, they are not viable as an immediate option to address this emergency situation,” the report says.

The Legislature, however, may consider “augmenting existing major revenue sources" by raising taxes.

“If the legislature is able to move a revenue package forward, with the two-thirds vote required, the Governor is willing to consider the legislation,” the report said.

Nevada levies no state income tax on its residents. The state funds most of its budget with tax revenue from the gambling and hospitality industries, both of which are highly susceptible to economic booms and busts.